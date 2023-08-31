Worthington football preview: New faces all around ready to take on Friday night lights

Aug. 31—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Trojans football team's offensive line is embracing its new blocking scheme.

The Trojan's offensive line is anchored by senior Cade Grimmius. Grimmius has liked the attitudes players on the Worthington team have brought to preseason practices.

Getting to their best form is a process that is done day by day, Grimmius said.

"I've seen a lot of younger guys stepping up, and we don't have to beg people to get on the scout (team) now," Grimmius said. "They're always just there and they always want to hit each other — to get better and get grittier."

The new blocking scheme is meant to get Trojan linemen blocking up into the defense's linebackers.

There are duo looks and double teams. Grimmius said that success will start from the mentality of the line.

"We all just gotta focus on just putting our head down no matter who it is," said Grimmius. "We don't have the numbers — we just gotta get gritty, get dirty and think we're better than them."

Behind the offensive line you can expect a committee of athletes running the rock. Last year, the Trojans found success by putting then senior Abagotte Opiew at quarterback and having him decide to run left or right based on the defensive format.

"You gotta establish the run a little bit so you have something to fall back on. But we hope to be fairly balanced," said WHS football head coach Gene Lais on his offensive philosophy.

That look is expected to return to the Trojans this season, but with new runners at the helm.

The Trojans also have new starters coming to the defensive side of the ball. One player who Grimmius has been impressed with is Ryan Lais.

Lais has been an edge rusher for the Trojans in the past, but this season he is helping fill a void in the linebacker spots after Nasim Zeidi graduated.

Lais has impressed as have fellow linebackers Ryan Dorcey and Max Ostrem.

"I'm excited to see him get through the line and get some tackles," said Grimmius on Ryan Lais. "They're just working hard to learn everything from a linebacker perspective."

The Worthington football team also has a new coach on the sideline. New WHS physical education and health teacher Tyler Linder has joined Lais' staff as an assistant coach. Linder, the 2018 WHS Male Athlete of the Year, will help coach the wide receivers and tight end positions.

"It's good to have Tyler back. Somebody that's been part of the program. Football smart knows who knows what he's doing and is going to be great with kids," said Lais on his former player. "But the big biggest thing is it is always nice to see former guys come back and be part of the program in any way shape or form because it's important. Coach (Scott) Barber and I both played here. Trojan football is a big part of our lives. So I know with Tyler, it's going to kind of be the same way. It is a great opportunity for the school."

The return of Linder to Trojan football is significant to the culture that Lais has built in his tenure. A testament to Lais' teams are the kinship and long lasting bonds that are built through playing football.

"This goes so quick. Once it starts, you have to cherish every Friday night. ... You get to enjoy those moments, because they don't last forever. Seniors start to figure that out real soon. It's just different. They have the ownership, drive and excitement — they know they're on the clock. The time is ticking now, but just appreciate the moment," said Lais. "30 years from now you're going to remember it. You're not going to remember the scores. You're probably not gonna remember how many games you won or not. You're gonna remember those guys you are with and the moments you had. Giving guys a bad time in the locker room, the fans cheering for you and the parents there."

The Trojans season starts on Thursday against Luverne at 7 p.m. The Cardinals topped the Trojans in a tight 22-14 game last year.

The Trojans home opener is on Friday, Sept. 8 against Jackson County Central at 7 p.m.