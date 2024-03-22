Worthington Christian picks Ron Severance to succeed Jeff Hartings as football coach

Ron Severance was named Worthington Christian's new football coach on Friday.

Ron Severance, a Worthington graduate who remains one of Otterbein’s top wide receivers more than 30 years removed from his college career, was named Worthington Christian’s new football coach Friday.

Severance succeeds Jeff Hartings, who resigned in December after going 46-28 in seven seasons with five playoff appearances and MSL-Cardinal championships in 2019 and 2022.

Hartings, who played at Penn State and in the NFL, since has joined the Olentangy staff as an assistant coach.

Severance was on Hartings’ staff from 2018-20, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks, wide receivers and special teams coach.

Severance has worked in food service and event management for more than 30 years, 10 of which came with the New England Patriots.

“Coach Severance’s heart for Christ, football acumen, commitment to student-athlete development, and organizational expertise are evident in his extensive experience in football and beyond,” Worthington Christian athletic director Tony Earp said in a release announcing Severance’s hiring.

Severance played for Worthington, now Thomas Worthington, from 1983-86 and signed with Eastern Michigan. He transferred to Otterbein before his sophomore season and remains its all-time leader in career receptions (207), receptions in a season (92) and receptions in a game (16). He ranks third in receiving yards (2,378) despite playing at Otterbein for only three seasons and earned six All-American awards.

