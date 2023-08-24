Worthington boys soccer: New schedule brings marquee games to Trojan Field

Aug. 24—WORTHINGTON — Juan Flores is entering his sixth year as the Worthington boys soccer head coach and he has never had a schedule like this before.

The Trojans season is jam-packed with high profile weekend matchups. This Saturday, WHS rematches former section opponent New Prague — a team they defeated in last year's section championship.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Worthington hosts I-90 rival Austin and then exactly one week later a very talented Academy of Holy Angels comes to town. The Trojans will also travel to Mankato East on Sept. 30 — another new matchup this regular season.

"My goal since I took over the program has been to get teams of that quality over there," said Flores. "The harder the schedule, the more we push each other — and the more it pushes our team — and, we get to see where we're at."

The Trojans have some new faces on this team — most notably at the farthest ends of both fields. Last season the Trojans graduated both varsity goalkeepers — and finding a replacement became vital for the start of the season.

Enter Worthington's star basketball guard Kaleb Knothe. Knothe approached Flores and expressed his interest in trying out for the team. Despite not playing organized soccer before Knothe has impressed in the early practices this season.

Former goalkeepers on staff are helping the Trojans out with new goalies. Junior varsity coach Kody Honius plays goal in the Adult Sunday Soccer League and on the WCFC first team. New C-squad coach Angel Flores has played goalkeeper in the past and volunteer coach Scott Barber also has extensive knowledge as a goalkeeper.

Also getting reps in the varsity goal is Jose Sandoval, who was the junior varsity goalkeeper last season.

Also new to the Trojans team this year is Adrian transfer student Carlos Castillo. Castillo was an exceptional player for the WCFC second team this past summer and stayed exceptional in last Saturday's scrimmage games at Fairmont — scoring a multitude of goals.

"He was introduced to me by Mr. (Patrick) Mahoney, and we just got talking and he said, 'I really want to play soccer and I really want to play in Worthington.' He made it happen," said Flores. "We're really excited to have him. ... He works hard — and he pushes other players to work hard, as well. We look forward for him to continue to do that, and become a key piece for us."

One returning varsity player for the Trojans is center back Hugo Garcia, who in tandem with counterpart Maqui Sandoval spent the summer improving his game with the WCFC second team.

"We were able to grow a lot playing with adults pretty much every game," said Garcia. "So we were able to grow out of the shell we had only playing high school soccer."

Garcia said that the new schedule is exciting for the team, but the game he looks forward to most is the arch-rivalry matchup against the Marshall Tigers. The Trojans play the Tigers twice traveling north on Aug. 31 and then playing at home on Sept. 26.

The Trojans season opens at 7 p.m. Thursday against new conference opponent St. James Area/Madelia/Windom Area.