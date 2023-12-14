Worthington beats Windom Area 102-67 in Big South Conference blowout

Dec. 13—WORTHINGTON — In dominant wire-to-wire fashion, the Worthington Trojans boys basketball team defeated Big South Conference rival Windom Area 102-67 Tuesday night.

Coming off a loss to Marshall last week, the Trojans (3-1) bounced back against Windom and showed great teamwork, physicality and effort throughout the game.

"I thought we played really well and shared the ball well. We got out in transition like we wanted to and made things difficult for them early," said Trojans head coach Clint Meyer. "We were able to apply some pressure when we needed to and create offense with our defense."

Worthington wanted to set the tone early and get out to a hot start, and it accomplished that right from the opening tip.

After Windom scored the game's first basket, the Trojans went on a 15-0 run thanks to them attacking the basket and forcing multiple turnovers that led to fast break points. A 3-pointer by the Eagles finally ended that run, but the tone of the game was already set and the Trojans continued to show it for the rest of the first half.

Throughout the half, defense led to offense for the Trojans as their lead continued to grow. Senior guard Zach Hayenga led the charge for Worthington in the first half, scoring 22 points as he wound up finishing with 31 in the game. By halftime, the Trojans led 64-35.

"He gets out in transition really well, you know, and we found him and he's a good finisher around the basket. You gotta respect his three point shot so if you close too hard on him, he can get around you, and he jumps well and uses his body well and creates separation at the rim," Meyer said of Hayenga. "...I think teams are maybe focusing on some other guys and it's helping him get those looks and he's making the most of it."

Early on in the second half, the Trojans continued to play aggressively on both offense and defense, eventually pushing the lead to more than 30 points. Like they did in the first half, the Trojans started the second half hot, not giving Windom any opportunities to get back in the game.

"...We're starting to get it, you know, that you can never let the foot off the pedal, especially against a team that shoots the three really well," Meyer said about his team's effort in the second half. "A few threes and they get back into it, you know, it could be a different game at the end. So we just stress not to let up, continue the defensive effort, we'll create offense with our defense and they responded well."

Other Trojans to score in double figures were Jacari Swinea, who finished with 14 points, Andrew Mulder and Caleb Meyer, who each added 12 and Kaleb Knothe, who added 11.

Leading the Eagles in scoring were Elliot Serreyn with 16 points, Job Ogeka with 12 and Drew Rothenberger and Carter Rossow with nine apiece.

After three consecutive games at home, the Trojans will face New Prague on the road Friday.

"(The win) is just gonna give us confidence to know that we can play at a high level for 36 minutes and we need to do that against teams in our section and our conference especially and they responded really well tonight," Meyer said.

Windom 35 32 — 67

Worthington 64 38 — 102