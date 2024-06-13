Worth the Wait

Jun. 12—After Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell finished turning testing laps around Iowa Speedway in late May, all three NASCAR Cup Series drivers had similar things to say about the track finally get a Cup race.

"I was almost shocked. I have been telling people for a long time that Iowa was a good candidate," Keselowski said. "I got a call from the NASCAR marketing department to do the announcement, and it felt like a prank. When it was obvious that it wasn't a prank, my first thought was good for them. There has been a lot of dues paid by the track and this community and I'm glad to see it all pay off for them."

Keselowski, Larson and Bell are three of the 36 drivers who are entered to participate in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

Larson currently leads the point standings after 16 races. Larson has 561 points thanks in part to three wins, seven top fives and eight top 10s. He also has two DNFs and is one of only two drivers in the top 34 of the current standings who has not raced in all 16 events this season.

Kyle Larson

Larson has driven his No. 5 Chevrolet to seven stage wins and has led a series-high 675 laps.

"I was stoked. We've all been wanting a Cup race here for a long time," Larson said. "I'm not sure on the reasons why we didn't or even why they finally have one now. But I'm happy to be able to race in front of some Midwest fans."

Larson is familiar with Iowa because of his time racing in Knoxville.

The NASCAR Cup Series trio put in more than 200 laps each at the May testing session, which allowed for one driver from Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota to attend.

Bell won the 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Iowa, but the recent re-pavement has changed how the track races.

"I'm sure it wouldn't have changed much if they didn't do the re-pave, but that made a lot of things different," said Bell, who thought he put in around 350 laps during the test. "I wish they wouldn't have re-done it honestly.

"You could move around all over the place before and really pass guys, but I'm worried now that the pace will be really fast and it's going to be harder to pass. The speeds will be tremendous though."

Christopher Bell

Chase Elliott (547), Denny Hamlin (535), Tyler Reddick (512) and Martin Truex Jr. (508) are currently behind Larson in the top five of the standings.

William Byron (495), Keselowski (466), Ty Gibbs (466), Bell (465) and Ross Chastain (453) complete the top 10 and Alex Bowman (445) and Ryan Blaney (444) are not far behind in 11th and 12th, respectively.

Larson also was not too excited about the re-pavement. It took him and his team a few hours to get somewhat comfortable on the track.

"We got up to a really fast pace, but I wish we could have raced here without the new re-pave," Larson said. "It had a lot of character and was bumpy. I guess it was time to re-pave it. It's a bummer for all of us I think. It will still be a good race.

"Once we get more cars here, it will open up some more lanes, but it could be difficult to pass because the pace is so fast."

Larson, Hamlin and Byron all have three wins in the series this season. Bell has a pair of wins, while Elliott, Reddick and Keselowski have one victory each. Bell's six stage wins are second to only Larson and Hamlin has led 607 laps.

The top 10 features five Toyotas, four Chevrolets and one Ford.

Hendrick Motorsports fields four Chevrolets in the top 11 with Larson, Elliott, Byron and Bowman.

Joe Gibbs Racing includes four Toyotas in the first nine positions. That group is Hamlin, Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Bell.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski leads a two-car Ford team with Chris Buescher at RFK Racing and Team Penske's Ford group features Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric.

"It was hard to reconcile the fact that I haven't been here for eight years, but once I got on the track, it was like putting on an old shirt," Keselowski said. "It just felt right. The times I've been here, I felt like the fan base was really strong. You want to go where you're wanted and I feel like this community wants NASCAR here."

Another popular driver who will be racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend is Kyle Busch, who has won twice at the track.

He will be part of the Chevrolet team at Richard Childress Racing and is joined by Austin Dillon.

Eighteen drivers in the Iowa Corn 350 field have won at least once at Iowa Speedway. Keselowski, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have all won three times at the track, while Bell, Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Byron, Busch, Ty Gibbs and Todd Gilliland have driven into Victory Lane twice.

"I remember the trophy. It was a unique trophy," Keselowski said. "Winning here in that inaugural weekend of the Xfinity Series was one of the highlights of my career. There was a full crowd and that made things very special."

The historic weekend at Iowa Speedway that features the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 on Saturday are both sold out. The ARCA Series Atlas 150 scheduled for Friday night also is close to a sell out.

"It means we should have been here five years ago," Bell said when asked about the sell outs. "Any time you can sell it out, it deserves to be a mainstay so hopefully it stays on the schedule.

"I love the racetrack. It's a unique venue, facility and surface. It was a great place to race, and I'm excited to have a Cup race in a new place. I was bummed they didn't get a Cup race earlier. Everyone is excited and it's been a long time coming."

Keselowski hinted that because Iowa Speedway was a junior series to the Cup for several years, some of the younger drivers in the series may have an advantage on Sunday.

That group includes Bell but also drivers like Byron, Ty Gibbs, Gilliland and perhaps John Hunter Nemechek, who won the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series race.

"When you're a young driver coming into the Cup Series you go to all these tracks where all the older guys have way more experience," Keselowski said. "It kind of flips here because a lot of the younger drivers have raced here way more than the older guys. It makes for unique scenarios and great opportunities."

Headlining the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup are Cole Custer (509), Austin Hill (497), Chandler Smith (497), Justin Allgaier (485) and Jesse Love, who make up the top five in the standings.

A.J. Allmendinger (409) and Riley Herbst (403) are the other two drivers who have more than 400 points this season.

Of the top 10 in the Xfinity Series standings, six are Chevrolet. Chevrolet also makes up 15 spots in the top 20.

Hill, Smith and Shane Van Gisbergen have two wins this season. The other wins have come from Allgaier, Love, Sam Mayer, Aric Almirola and Ryan Truex.

Points leader Custer has 11 finishes in the top 10 and has led 222 laps. Allgaier has 10 stage wins and a series-most 473 laps led but also three DNFs.

Custer and Herbst are part of the soon-to-be shut down Stewart-Haas Racing team, while Hill and Love are part of Richard Childress Racing.

Sheldon Creed, Smith, Almirola and Ryan Truex are the foursome that makes up Joe Gibbs Racing.

Creed (396) is currently eighth in the points and won an ARCA Series race at Iowa back in 2018. Smith was an ARCA Series winner at Iowa in 2019.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series field also features a pair of Iowans in Joey Gase and Brett Moffitt. Gase will be in the No. 35 Chevrolet, while Moffitt will drive the No. 19 Toyota as part of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Both NASCAR races at Iowa Speedway this weekend can be seen live on USA, while the ARCA Series race will air live on FS1.

"It will be exciting to see a full house," Keselowski said. "It was like that when I first came here and that shows me that it's a big race for the community, which makes it a big race to us."

—The ARCA Series Atlas 150 will go green at 7 p.m. on Friday. There will be a practice session on the track at 2 p.m. and qualifying is slated for 3 p.m.

It will be the 18th time the series has raced at Iowa. Notable winners include Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Mason Mitchell, Chase Briscoe, Sheldon Creed, Chandler Smith and Ty Gibbs.

There will be two active members of the military racing in the Atlas 150. They are U.S. Air Force pilot Ryan Roulette and Christopher Tate, who is a member of the United States Marines. Roulette will drive the No. 12 Ford and Tate will be in the No. 10 Toyota.

The Atlas 150 includes two five-minute breaks at or near laps 50 and 100. Teams can change tires and add fuel (not simultaneously), make adjustments and make repairs.

—NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced he has partnered with Hoker Trucking for Saturday's HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway.

"Hoker Trucking is excited to partner with the Patrick Emerling team for the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway," Hoker Trucking owner Jeff Hoker said. "This will be our first time sponsoring an Xfinity Series driver, and we are excited to be part of such a great event on a track in our home state of Iowa."

NASCAR

Hocker Trucking is an over the road trucking company based in Dixon, Iowa, that services many large customers with several different types of equipment. They also offer a logistics division, Hoker Logistics, to help customers move freight that Hoker is unable to handle with their own capacity. Hoker Trucking has been in business 24 years and is a family owned and operated company.

"I'm stoked to be able to race at Iowa this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd. It's a cool track, and with my roots in modified racing, I love short tracks," Emerling said. "I have a great partner this weekend in Hoker Trucking. They're big supporters of local racing so it's exciting to bring them into the top tiers of NASCAR."

—Gainbridge®, Spire Motorsports and the University of Iowa Athletics Department and Learfield's Hawkeye Sports Properties announced Corey LaJoie will drive a special Iowa Hawkeyes-themed paint scheme in the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. The No. 7 Gainbridge/Iowa Hawkeyes Chevrolet will take the track featuring special black and gold striping with the Iowa Hawkeyes athletics logo on the hood and the athletics website on the rear TV panel.

Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, is a proud sponsor of Iowa Athletics and earlier this year signed a multi-year partnership with Hawkeye legend Caitlin Clark as a brand ambassador.

Gainbridge® is also an anchor partner of Spire Motorsports and the primary sponsor of LaJoie's No. 7 Chevrolet. All Iowa Athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by its multimedia rights holder Hawkeye Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

"The No. 7 is extra special this weekend as we bring together two unique sports properties from our portfolio and give Iowans a home-state car to pull for in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway," said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship and Activation at Group 1001. "From Caitlin Clark to now this, Gainbridge® has stepped up to support Iowa athletics and we hope that all of Iowa will rally around Corey LaJoie and cheer him on to Victory Lane."

Iowa Corn 350

Schedule

Friday

2 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

3 p.m. — ARCA Series qualifying

3:35 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:35 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

7 p.m. — ARCA Series Atlas 150

Saturday

11:05 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250

Sunday

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol