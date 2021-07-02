'Is it worth it?': Murray gloom after earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andy Murray suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years on Friday when he was knocked out in the third round by world number 12 Denis Shapovalov and was left asking himself: "Is it worth it?"

Two-time champion Murray, who has been locked in a lengthy battle against hip and groin injuries, and is now ranked at 118, went down 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

It was the first time the 2013 and 2016 champion had lost in the third round since his debut as an 18-year-old in 2005.

"There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and ultimately didn't play how I would want and expect, and it's like is it worth it?," said 34-year-old Murray.

"Is all of that training and everything that you're doing in the gym, unless you're able to practice and improve your game and get matches and continue, get a run of tournaments, is it worth all of the work that you're doing?"

Murray came close to quitting the sport in 2019 when he questioned if he'd ever return to the heights of his career.

Hip surgery followed and eventually he returned to the courts.

But it has been slow progress for the former world number one who was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017.

Friday's match was just his eighth on the main tour of 2021.

He missed 11 months of action between 2017 and 2018 and then another seven months after his tearful exit at the 2019 Australian Open.

At this year's Wimbledon, he saw off 24th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round but needed five sets to defeat German qualifier Oscar Otte.

"There have been great memories from this event and playing in some brilliant atmospheres," Murray added.

"But also I finished the match tonight and I'm saying to my team, I'm just not happy with how I played.

"So unless me and my team can find a way of keeping me on the court for a consistent period of time and allow me to practice the way that I need to to compete with these guys, then that's when the discussions about what I do next will come in."

Canadian 22-year-old Shapovalov will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarter-finals.

- 'Andy my hero' -

"I told Andy at the net that he is my hero," said Shapovalov.

Against Shapovalov, 12 years his junior, Murray's famous steely competitive edge was not enough.

The Canadian left-hander stormed to a 5-1 lead in the first set before Murray gallantly clawed his way back to 5-4.

Shapovalov held his nerve to take the opener and was soon 4-0 up in the second set which he comfortably pocketed.

As darkness fell, the Centre Court roof was closed but Murray, desperately short of matches in just his second event since March, went down to defeat on Shapovalov's 13th ace of the tie.

"Andy's achievements aside, to come back from injury and to be able to play a first set like that, it was super intense," said Shapovalov after firing 45 winners to Murray's 16.

"It's incredible for him to get to the third round and to see what he can do."

Two-time Olympic singles champion Murray said he still intends to play in the Tokyo Games but his mood on Friday night was low energy.

"I have genuinely put a lot into this to get to this point, but I'm not being able to practice and prepare how I need to to perform how I would like at these events," he added.

"I'm not expecting and saying, like, I would beat Denis Shapovalov. He's a brilliant player. But I feel like I can do a lot better than what I did this evening."

dj/pi

Recommended Stories

  • Strengthened by his upbringing, Djokovic’s win streak continues

    On the women's side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the round of 16 while Ons Jabeur became the first Tunisian woman to do so.

  • How Emma Raducanu's court craft and hunger are taking Wimbledon by storm

    “The backhand has always been world class,” said James, an LTA base coach. “The forehand has improved a lot. She changed her grip a year ago, just before lockdown, and that's made a big difference.” Everything is smooth and simple, underpinned by a relentless athleticism. As her first two opponents discovered, Raducanu will keep coming at you. Hunger for knowledge Since refocusing on tennis this summer, Raducanu has brought the same hunger to her preparation that she previously did to her studie

  • Novak Djokovic sees room for improvement despite convincing win over Denis Kudla

    The world number one extended his winning streak in grand slams to 17 matches and took another step towards a sixth Wimbledon crown.

  • TikTokers using Magic Erasers to whiten their teeth. Why that makes dentists cringe

    Most, if not all, dentists agree it’s a bad idea, even if it does scrub away the yellow.

  • Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, named to U.S. Olympic tennis team

    Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, was one of six players named to the U.S. Olympic women’s tennis team for the upcoming games in Tokyo later this month. Pegula, the 26th ranked player in the world in singles via the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the [more]

  • Tennis-Barty ready to get back to work after Blinkova test

    If winning when you are not playing well is a quality shared by sport's most hardened competitors then Ash Barty showed she can mix it with the best of them in her victory over Anna Blinkova at Wimbledon on Thursday. By her own admission world number one Barty was not firing on all cylinders in her second round match against the Russian, but she still came out on top in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Her serve was erratic at times, with the Australian hitting nine double faults, while her tally of 33 unforced errors could have cost her dear against a more dangerous opponent than the 89th-ranked Blinkova.

  • Analysis-Indonesia looked to India on lockdown, but didn't adopt its policy

    The scenes in Indonesia's hospitals in the past week have been eerily similar to those in India two months ago - hospital corridors jammed with COVID-19 patients and frantic families trying to find oxygen to treat sick loved-ones. Instead of the makeshift funeral pyres in the streets of New Delhi, the capital of predominantly Muslim Indonesia, Jakarta, has seen truckloads of corpses being transported to newly dug grave sites. Since the peak of its recent crisis, India has engineered an eight-fold reduction in recorded coronavirus infections, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called Indian leader Narendra Modi for guidance as his nation grappled with a trebling of positive COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks.

  • Tennis-No escape from spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games

    As one of Japan's best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight - hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

  • Jerry Colangelo on LeBron James in Olympics: ‘I think his time is over’ with Team USA

    LeBron James played for Team USA in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He said sometimes regretted skipping the 2016 Olympics.

  • Wimbledon Best Bets for July 3

    Kenny Ducey gives his best bets for Saturday's action at Wimbledon (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Wimbledon: Upsets continue with No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari falling in Round 2

    Elina Svitolina and recent French Open finalist Maria Sakkari are headed home after Round 2 losses.

  • Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic advances past American qualifier Denis Kudla in tough third set

    Check back throughout the day for more from day 5 of Wimbledon.

  • When Big Tech Stumbles, the Market Can Fall Hard. These 5 Funds Can Help.

    The largest stocks in the market are beginning to wreak havoc with investors’ portfolios. These funds have made some bold bets that are likely to pay off soon.

  • Tennis-Korda too good for Britain's Evans as he reaches last 16

    LONDON (Reuters) -Wimbledon main draw debutant Sebastian Korda reached the last 16 on Friday with an impressive 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over British number one Dan Evans on Centre Court. A few days after his older sister Nelly won the women's PGA Championship to become the world's top-ranked golfer, Korda maintained a fine family tradition with a superb display. Striking the ball crisply from the baseline and serving powerfully, Korda kept Evans under control to keep the home fans quiet and claim a relatively comfortable victory.

  • Kate Middleton visits Wimbledon

    Middleton, watched a match and was taken back stage at the grounds of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she gave a hand at producing some of the refreshments served at the event.Britain's Andy Murray, Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Dan Evans are amongst those competing on Friday.

  • Victoria Azarenka delivers 13-word press conference after Wimbledon defeat

    The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One.

  • Gettr, Social Network Launched by Trump’s Ex-Spokesman, Immediately Attracts Trump Imposters

    UPDATED: Donald Trump may or may not be joining “Gettr,” a newly launched social app from the ex-president’s ex-spokesman. The twice-impeached Trump has been kicked off — or frozen out of — mainstream social media services over his role in the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill. But after news broke Thursday about the app’s […]

  • Emma Raducanu having the time of her life at Wimbledon

    The 18-year-old is the youngest Briton into the Wimbledon third round since the late Elena Baltacha.

  • US teen does not disappoint as 'Coco mania' returns to Centre Court

    Coco Gauff made a winning return to the stage where she won hearts and minds as a 15-year-old in 2019 beating veteran Russian Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Thursday to reach the third round.

  • Naomi Osaka is a proud dog mom: ‘I’m a mother, no drama’

    Naomi Osaka has a new love in her life. On Friday, the 23-year-old tennis star shared several photos and videos debuting her new beige French Bulldog. In several of the images, Osaka, who is now sporting box braids, was beaming alongside her adorable little pup, who seems to have a personality all his own. In one of the videos, he looks curiously at Osaka as she walks on a treadmill.