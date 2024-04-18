'All worth it': Greater Spokane League celebrates scholar-athletes at annual luncheon

Apr. 17—By now, Mead's Teryn Gardner is used to receiving accolades for her athletic pursuits, but on Tuesday she was one of 32 scholar-athletes from across the Greater Spokane League — a boy and girl from each member school — to also be lauded for their work in the classroom and community.

The annual GSL scholar-athlete luncheon, held at the Spokane Valley CenterPlace, is an opportunity to salute some of the highest achievers from the associated school districts.

"It means that all of our hard work has paid off," Gardner said. "It's just cool to be recognized amongst many other student-athletes. ... You know, all the time I put in the classroom, all the time I put in the gym, all the time I put in whatever I'm doing it's just paid off."

"It means I wasn't just doing it for nothing," Cheney's Evan Stinson said. "It's nice to be recognized for that kind of thing. It's cool to see a lot of my friends here knowing that we're on the same path, same trajectory, for what we want to do in life and having a community around you to do that has been awesome."

When you read the list of accolades, it's easy to wonder where these scholar-athletes find the time to do everything — or sleep.

"Doing three different sports has always been a big thing for me," Gardner said. "I've always wanted to enjoy everything that I have while I have the chance."

"Academics have always been a huge part of who I am," Gonzaga Prep's Ryan Jackson said.

Despite an all-state selection in football last fall, Jackson won't be pursuing athletics at the next level.

"I had some opportunities to play football, but I just decided it wasn't necessarily the right fit and I only wanted to do it if I 100% felt confident in my decision. So, I just decided to hang it up and pursue academics.

"Sports have been a huge part of my life up to this point, so to just stop like this it's gonna be sad. But it's the right decision."

Central Valley

Reagan Gibbons (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, choir, theatre, HOSA, Science Olympiad, four-year Bear Scholar. Nine letters: cheerleading (four), gymnastics (three), track and field (two). CV winter NECA/IBEW student-athlete. College: Washington State; biology and health sciences major; Regents Scholar and Top Scholar in the WSU Honors College.

Danner Smith (3.97 GPA). National Honor Society, leadership, unified basketball partner. 10 letters: football (three), wrestling (three), track and field (four). Football — second-team All-GSL as senior. Wrestling — first-team All-GSL as junior, two-time regional champ, seventh- and eighth-place state finishes. Track — Junior Olympics National Decathlon qualifier. College: Gonzaga on Army ROTC scholarship.

Cheney

Joy Assonken (3.921 GPA). FBLA with fourth in nationals, Washington STEM Rising Star Award. Eight letters: volleyball (four), track and field (four). Volleyball — second-team All-GSL as senior, honorable mention as junior, three-time team MVP; school all-time kills leader. Track — qualified for state the javelin as junior. College: Undecided.

Evan Stinson (3.981 GPA). Six letters: basketball (three), golf (three). Basketball — first-team All-GSL as senior and sophomore, injured junior year; GSL scoring champion as senior; three-time team MVP with 1,119 points in career. College: Stanford University on basketball scholarship.

Clarkston

Eloise Teasley (3.967 GPA). National Honor Society treasurer, secretary of executive board. 12 letters: soccer (four), basketball (four), golf (two), tennis (two). Soccer — team captain and first-team All-GSL as senior, two-time second-team pick. Basketball — captain, two-time first-team All-GSL. State golf qualifier, second-team All-GSL selection as junior. College: Lewis-Clark State College; radiographic imaging major.

Bodee Thivierge (3.6 GPA). 10 letters: football (three), wrestling (four), baseball (three). Wrestling — three-time second-team All-GSL, team captain and MVP as senior. Baseball — second-team All-GSL honors as junior. State qualifier for all three sports. College: Undecided.

East Valley

Logan Hofstee (4.0 GPA). Valedictorian, Spokane Scholar in science. Nine letters: cross country (four), track and field (four), basketball (one). Cross country — two-time state champion, one runner-up; three-time district champion, first-team All-GSL and all-state selection. Qualified for Nike Cross Nationals as junior and senior, finishing ninth in 2023, earning All-America honors. Team league, district titles and seventh-place finish at state as senior. Named Washington's Gatorade cross country girls player of the year. District, regional champ and third place at state in 1,600 and 3,200 as sophomore. College: Gonzaga University on academic and athletic scholarships; undecided major.

Devin Pierce (3.4 GPA). National Honor Society president, Health Occupations Students of America club. 10 letters: wrestling (four), soccer (three), cross country (two), tennis (one). Wrestling — three-time state qualifier; third at state as senior; two-time first-team All-GSL; two-time team captain. College: Eastern Oregon on academic and wrestling scholarships; optometry major.

Ferris

Elise Davis (3.953 GPA). National Honor Society, ASB president. 10 letters: soccer (4), cheer (6). Soccer — two-time team captain, second team all-GSL as senior. Cheer team coed state champions, fifth at nationals as senior. College: University of Arizona on academic scholarship; child development major.

Dylan Skaife (3.9783 GPA). Running Start. Seven letters; basketball (4), golf (3). First team all-GSL as senior and junior; HM as sophomore, 1,000 point-club, several school 3-point records. College: Lewis-Clark State; business administration major.

Gonzaga Prep

Kaitlin Kelly (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, campus ministry, president of women's service group Adelphia. 10 letters: cross country (four), track and field (three), Irish Dance (three). Cross country — three-time district qualifier, team captain as senior. Track — district qualifier, team captain. Irish Dance — competes at Open Championship level, seven-time qualifier for Western Regional competition with 13th-place finish. Five-time qualifier for North American Championships. College: Notre Dame; biology major and continue Irish Dance.

Ryan Jackson (3.96 GPA). National Honor Society, ASB Senior Representative. Seven letters: football (three), basketball (two), track and field (two). Football — first-team All-GSL and all-state as senior, led GSL in interceptions; two-time league champ. Basketball — two-time district champion and fourth at state. College: Undecided.

Lewis and Clark

Sofia Alfaro (4.43 GPA). National Honor Society, Key Club, Leadership Class, ASB treasurer, senior class secretary. Four letters in soccer. Second-team All-GSL, team captain as senior and junior, HM as freshman. College: Boise State on WUE and Honors Program scholarship; nursing major

Bridger Cloninger (4.6 GPA). Knowledge, History, Civics, and Quiz Bowl. 11 letters: football (three), wrestling (four), tennis (four). Team captain for football and wrestling. All-GSL honors in football, wrestling and tennis, and two-time district, regional champion and two-time state placer for wrestling. College: U.S. Military Academy at West Point; pre-law major and wrestling.

Mead

Teryn Gardner (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, yearbook sports editor. 12 letters: basketball (four), soccer (four), track (four). Basketball — two-time GSL MVP, all-state and all-tournament team selections, three-time team captain; three straight league, district titles. Finished career 80-11 with fifth-, third- and second-place finishes at state and 1,568 points. State coaches' association 3A player of the year, MVP of all-state game as senior. Soccer — second-team all-state as senior, HM as a junior and two-time team captain. Track — state champion 4x400 relay and fourth in individual 800 as junior. College: Boise State on basketball scholarship; undecided major.

Madden Raab (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, valedictorian, Panther Football Leadership Council. Seven letters: football (four), basketball (three). Football — second-team All-GSL as senior, football coaches award as sophomore, Captain's Award as senior. Basketball — team captain, defensive MVP, most inspirational as senior. College: Brigham Young on academic scholarship; actuarial science major; sports administration minor.

Mt. Spokane

Cassie Jay (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, FCA, Link Crew, DECA. Six letters: slowpitch (three), fastpitch (three). First-team All-GSL fastpitch as junior, HM sophomore; 2023 state fastpitch fourth place. HM All-GSL slowpitch senior year; 2023 state slowpitch champs. College: California Lutheran University on Founders Scholarship; sports management major and softball.

Boden Gardner (3.77 GPA). Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew. Seven letters: football (two), basketball (two), track and field (three). Football — GSL all-purpose MVP senior year and multiple all-state teams; first-team All-GSL as junior. Basketball — All-GSL HM senior year, all-state tourney team. Two-time state track champ in 4x400m relay and state record holder; several other state place trophies. College: Eastern Washington; education major and football.

North Central

Marlee Schoeffler (4.45 GPA). DECA state and national qualifier, Spokane Scholar in World Languages. Eight letters: basketball (four), track and field (three), cross country (one). Basketball — team captain. Track — All-GSL HM junior, sophomore years. State qualifier in triple jump. College: University of Washington; business and marketing or journalism majors.

Tommy Elliott (4.439 GPA). National Honor Society, leadership, Spokane Scholar in science, AP Scholar of Distinction, Students on the Hill, Civics Bowl, viola, Science Fair Club and SkillsUSA Biomedical Club member. 10 letters: football (four), wrestling (three), baseball (three). Football — team captain, second-team All-GSL as senior, HM sophomore year. Wrestling — first-team All-GSL, fifth at state senior year, state qualifier as junior. College: University of Chicago on National College Match Scholarship, Odyssey Scholar; pre-medicine major.

PullmanSophie Armstrong (3.97 GPA). National Society of High School Scholars, orchestra, Key Club, Junior Statesman of America. 11 letters: volleyball (four), basketball (three), softball (four). Volleyball — first-team All-GSL as senior and junior, all-state HM as senior. Basketball — All-GSL HM as senior. College: Wenatchee Valley College on athletic scholarship for volleyball; electrical engineering major.

Alex Bickelhaupt (4.0 GPA). Spirit club, Asian American and Pacific Islander club. Five letters: football (two), basketball (two), baseball (one). Three-time state participant in basketball, placing second and third at state as sophomore and junior. College: Undecided; nuclear engineering major.

Ridgeline

Maddie Hutyler (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, school spirit dance competitions. Eight letters: cross country (four), gymnastics (one), track and field (three). Cross country — Ridgeline Coaches Award and the Ridgeline B.I.G. (belong, inspire, grow) Award. Track — team captain and Distance Runner of the Year Award. State alternate in 4x400 relay as sophomore. College: Spokane Falls CC; major undecided.

Zander Palm (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, Junior Statesmen of America, Wind Ensemble, Pep Band, captain of Knowledge Bowl team. 10 letters: tennis (four), band (two), knowledge bowl (four). Tennis — starter all four years, All-GSL HM junior year. Starter on 2023 state champion Knowledge Bowl team. College: University of Washington in Seattle; physics major.

Rogers

Emily Peabody (4.0240 GPA). National Honor Society, ASB Leadership. 11 letters: soccer (four), basketball (two), tennis (two). Basketball — All-GSL first team as senior, second team as junior; set GSL girls single-game scoring record (51 points) and Rogers single-season scoring record (481 points). Track — first-team All-GSL, state champion in 4x100 relay as junior; two other state placings. Soccer — second-team All-GSL as senior. College: Undecided.

Hartman Warrick (2.7370 GPA). ASB President, Leadership, Black Student Union. Nine letters: football (three), basketball (three), track (three). Football and track and field second-team All-GSL as junior. HM in basketball and football. College: Undecided; education major.

Shadle Park

Abigail Flerchinger (3.73 GPA). Four-year honor roll, DECA, advanced level sports medicine. Eight letters: volleyball (four), fastpitch (two), track and field (two). Volleyball — two-time GSL MVP, three-time first-team All-GSL, second team as freshman, two-time team captain; first-team all-state as senior, second team as junior; two state appearances. Softball two-time first-team All-GSL, state tourney appearance. Track and field — district, regional champ and ninth at state in javelin as junior. College: College of Idaho on academic and volleyball scholarship; psychology and forensics majors.

Liam Newell (3.91 GPA). National Honor Society, school leadership team, school spirit award. Four letters: football (one), track and field (three). Track — first-team All-GSL, fourth at state in 300 hurdles, second-team All-GSL in 110 hurdles. College: University of Washington; aeronautical and mechanical engineering majors.

University

Natalie Singer (3.993 GPA). National Honor Society. AP Seminar and Research Certificate resulting a Capstone diploma. Eight letters: slowpitch (four), fastpitch (four). Slowpitch — two-time first-team All-GSL; fastpitch — two-time first-team All-GSL. Played on three league champions, one regional champion, and two state champions. College: Whitworth University; biochemistry major; softball.

Shane Skidmore (4.0 GPA). National Honor Society, valedictorian, AP Scholar with Distinction, U-Hi nomination as Spokane Scholar for Mathematics, Eagle scout. Seven letters: football (three), basketball (three), tennis (one). Football — first-team All-GSL as junior, hurt senior year. Basketball — two-time first-team All-GSL. Tennis — No. 1 singles as senior in first year playing. College: Undecided following two-year mission in Honduras.

West Valley

Spencer Cerenzia (4.0 GPA). Valedictorian, advanced leadership class, Link Crew. Seven letters: golf (four), volleyball (three). Golf — three-time All-GSL first team; eighth at state as junior, ninth as sophomore; team second at state as junior. College: Eastern Washington on golf scholarship; communication sciences and disorders major.

Tony Belko (3.87 GPA). Will graduate WV with AA degree from SCC, full-time job. Seven letters: cross country (four), track and field (three). Three district titles, six podiums, three state top-15 finishes. College: Eastern Washington; construction management technology major.