‘Worth every penny’ – Kobbie Mainoo raves about Arsenal star

Kobbie Mainoo has waxed lyrical about playing alongside Declan Rice for England at Euro 2024.

The Manchester United youngster has claimed Rice was “worth every penny” following his £105million transfer from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023.

“He’s such a good player, so reliable and dominant in midfield,” Mainoo said at his England press conference, as quoted by The Sun.

“It’s always a joy to have someone so strong on the ball next to you and you can always trust him on the pitch.

“He’s worth every penny and he’s proved that.”

Annoyingly, United were linked with Rice before his switch to Arsenal. It was understood at the time that his desire was to join one of the bigger clubs in London rather than move up north.

It’s a shame because Mainoo and Rice would be such a formidable partnership if they played together regularly for club and country.

England take on Denmark on Thursday night

Embed from Getty Images

The Three Lions continue their Euro 2024 campaign against Denmark in their second group stage match after winning their opener with Serbia.

England need a win to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.

It remains to be seen if there will be starting place for Manchester United duo Luke Shaw and Mainoo. The left-back missed training on Tuesday morning, while Mainoo came off the best against Serbia.

Mainoo will be hoping for another cameo from the bench.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Worth every penny’ – Kobbie Mainoo raves about Arsenal star

Jun 18 2024, 20:01

Manchester United duo start for Portugal against Czech Republic

Jun 18 2024, 19:13

Manchester United star visits his very own mural in Mexico

Jun 18 2024, 17:30