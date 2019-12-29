Worst wins Superprestige Diegem women's race
Annemarie Worst out-kicked Dutch compatriot Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Sunday in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.
The duo separated themselves from the field along with Yara Kastelijn as the lead group slowly whittled down over the race's five laps. The trio got away with one to go, but Kastelijn lost contact with Worst and Alvarado as the pace picked up to a near sprint with half a lap remaining.
In the end, it was Worst who outlasted Alvardo as she crossed the line to take the emphatic victory.
Former world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot finished outside the top 10 in her return to cyclo-cross racing.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
0:43:18
2
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
3
Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
0:00:08
4
Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
0:00:39
5
Puck Pieterse (Ned)
0:01:05
6
Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
0:01:07
7
Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
0:01:12
8
Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
0:01:15
9
Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
0:01:23
10
Maghalie Rochette (Can)
0:01:37
11
Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:01:49
12
Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
0:01:53
13
Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Cx
0:01:56
14
Katherine Compton (USA)
0:02:02
15
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
0:02:14
16
Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
0:02:22
17
Anna Kay (GBr) Experza pro Cx
0:02:28
18
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
0:03:05
19
Clara Honsinger (USA)
20
Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza pro Cx
0:03:13
21
Madigan Munro (USA)
0:03:26
22
Francesca Baroni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite
0:03:40
23
Ffion James (GBr)
0:03:41
24
Nadja Heigl (Aut) Ktm Alchemist Racing Team
0:03:46
25
Nikola Bajgerová (Cze)
0:03:52
26
Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
0:03:58
27
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
0:04:03
28
Samantha Runnels (USA)
0:04:04
29
Raylyn Nuss (USA)
0:04:13
30
Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
0:04:15
31
Zina Barhoumi (Swi)
0:04:16
32
Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
0:04:30
33
Letizia Borghesi (Ita)
0:04:42
34
Hannah Arensman (USA)
0:05:01
35
Camille Devi (Fra)
0:05:15
36
Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)
0:05:19
37
Marie Schreiber (Lux)
0:05:27
38
Katie Scott (GBr)
0:05:46
39
Ruby West (Can)
0:05:55
40
Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
0:06:06
41
Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
0:06:07
42
Sophie Thackray (GBr)
0:06:08
43
Laura Porhel (Fra)
0:06:13
44
Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
45
Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
0:06:17
46
Maddie Wadsworth (GBr)
0:06:20
47
Cyriane Muller (Fra)
0:06:22
48
Amy Perryman (GBr)
49
Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
0:06:28
50
Camille Benoit Guyod (Fra)
0:06:33
51
Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
0:06:42
52
Clea Seidel (Ger)
0:06:49
53
Michaela Thompson (USA)
0:06:58
54
Giada Borghesi (Ita)
0:07:03
55
Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
0:07:12
56
Louise Moullec (Fra)
0:07:24
57
Didi De Vries (Ned)
58
Lauren Zoerner (USA)
0:07:37
59
Janine Schneider (Ger)
0:07:40
60
Emily Werner (USA)
61
Mélissa Rouiller (Swi)
62
Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity Racing
63
Lucia Bramati (Ita)
64
Emily Ashwood (GBr)
65
Kelly Lawson (Can)
66
Claire Steciuk (Can)
67
Eleanor Dyas (USA)
68
Siobhan Kelly (Can)
69
Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
70
Ruby Miller (GBr)
71
Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
72
Marie Lynn (GBr)
73
Lotta Mansfield (GBr)
74
Chloe Hinchliffe (GBr)
75
Skylar Bovine (USA)
76
Roisin Lally (Irl)
77
Maïté Barthels (Lux)
78
Rebecca Gross (USA)
79
Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
80
Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
81
Harley Pell (GBr)
82
Ryley Mosher (USA)
83
Lily Young (GBr)
84
Cambrie Epperson (USA)
85
Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
DNF
Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
DNF
Laura Poulissen (Bel)
DNF
Adeline Moreau (Bel)
DNF
Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro Cx
DNF
Abbie Manley (GBr)