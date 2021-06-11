The Worst Way Blake Griffin's Rebound Prop Bet Went Under

Blake Griffin used to be one of the best players in the NBA, a perennial All-Star who put up double-doubles alongside insane dunks every night.

He may not be that player anymore, but he's still capable of grabbing at least seven rebounds a game, at least according to Vegas.

Blake Griffin had his player prop for rebounds set at 6.5 for Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Brooklyn Nets narrowly covered their +3.5 spread, Griffin narrowly missed his over on his rebound total of 6.5, only pulling down six boards. It’s the way the over lost that makes this bet hurt hard.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Griffin and Kevin Durant both pulled down a rebound, but Durant got credit for it, leaving Griffin one rebound shy of hitting his player prop bet.

Screenshot: Blake Griffin Puts Up Vintage Performance Game 1 vs. Bucks (Bleacher Report / NBA)

