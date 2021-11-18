Worst trade that happened in your Fantasy league? | FFSK
Matt Harmon responds to some of the most gut-wrenching Fantasy football trades fantasy managers made.
Minor-league players will have the option to stay in furnished facilities and have their basic utilities covered.
Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don go through each of the upcoming Sunday games in week 11 of the NFL season and tell you which players have good fantasy matchups, which have bad fantasy matchups, and if there are any sleepers that you might want to stream on your fantasy football team this week.
Welcome to the NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out! This free-to-enter, single-entry fantasy football contest consists of 18 rounds where the top 25,200 entry overall and top 1,000 entries per round share $150,000, with $10,000 to first overall and $1,000 + YFFC Live Final entry to first per round. Scoring will be cumulative across all […] The post NFL Yahoo Cup Three and Out: Round 11 appeared first on Awesemo.com.
Jen Prince, Twitter’s global head of content partnerships, is departing the social network after more than eight years to join the Los Angeles Rams football team as its first chief commercial officer, Variety reports. Prince will leave Twitter at the end of November, joining the Rams on Dec. 1. In the newly created role with […]
Jalen Hurts has come a long way since leading the Philadelphia Eagles to an upset victory over the New Orleans Saints in his first career start 11 months ago. The Eagles (4-6) are favorites this time against the Saints (5-4) and Hurts is thriving. “I’ve grown, been able to build better relationships with my team, learn this city, learn everybody around here since all the changes we’ve had,” Hurts said.
Stat nerds Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don tackle the question of Antonio Gibson's fantasy value with his upcoming matchup against Carolina.
Five games, five picks against the spread. Scott Pianowski delivers for Week 11.
Chiefs color analyst Danan Hughes is offering his “Danan’s Data” ahead of Sunday’s showdown vs the Dallas Cowboys #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41
Who is favored to win the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 game Sunday and how can you watch it?
The Chargers added quarterback Justin Herbert to the practice report Thursday. He has an oblique injury but had a full practice. Herbert has been on the injury report only one other time this season. He had a hand injury in Week 9, which limited him in the Wednesday practice that week before full practices the [more]
TJ Hernandez delivers his stack options and contrarian plays for Week 11 DFS.
The good news for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is that he said his toe is fine after hurting it in Thursday night’s loss to the Patriots. The bad news is that it can’t be used as an excuse for a second straight offensive disaster. The Patriots shut the Falcons out in a 25-0 win and [more]
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020, having his best season yet in the NFL on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl honor. Behind his big smile, Brown said Thursday he was battling so hard with depression back then that he thought of killing himself. Growing up in Mississippi, Brown said he always brushed off his feelings and didn't consider what depression really was.
Ariel Epstein gives her DFS must-play, value play, and fade for the NBA slate on Friday, Nov. 19
Nick Saban had a few choice words on Keilan Robinson's decision to transfer to Texas.
OU linebacker Caleb Kelly's career came to an unfortunate end Saturday at Baylor.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Michigan State football unveils last minute uniform change for Ohio State game