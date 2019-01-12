Worst thing about playing Patriots? Staying in Providence, says Bart Scott originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Chargers landed at Providence's T.F. Green Airport Friday night (see tweet below) where, in addition to being greeted by temperatures in the teens, they'll be serenaded by hotel fire alarms in the wee hours and Patriots fans yelling at them "with microphones from the opposing buildings."

At least, that's what former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott recalled this week on his radio show.

This week, Scott of WFAN in New York's "Carlin, Maggie and Bart" show, said staying in the Rhode Island capital, 25 miles from Foxboro, was "the worst experience ever" when he was a player.

Take a listen:

"They're not bad fans; they're bad people. Like, if I saw some people in New Providence," Scott said, apparently confused by the name of the city he hates so much. "I would want to punch them in the face."

Sleep deprived or not, Scott, of course, famously got his revenge on Providence and New England, with the Jets' playoff victory at Gillette Stadium back in January of 2011:

Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Can't wait!

