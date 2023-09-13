'The worst thing is knowing what happened to you was preventable'

Last week would have marked the 16th birthday of Martha Mills who tragically died of sepsis three years ago after doctors at King’s College Hospital, London missed warning signs and failed to take prompt life-saving action.

Her mother, Merope, has now been raising support for “Martha’s Rule”, which would allow patients or their loved ones to request a review from a separate team of clinicians if they feel they are not being heard or responded to.

This comes as an inquest into Ms Mills’s death showed that she would have survived if action was taken earlier or certain signs weren’t missed.

The Telegraph extended its support, writing an editorial this week with the clear message, “Medical staff are fallible. Martha’s Rule is a necessary intervention.”

In response to the coverage, many readers responded with their own negative experiences with the NHS and how a second opinion would’ve helped them.

Here are the stories of readers Amanda Neimer, David Price, and Anne M who faced misdiagnosis and are in favour of a legal entitlement to a second opinion.

Amanda Neimer: ‘It makes me feel angry because we have to fight for ourselves’

In 2019, Amanda Neimer, 67, who lives in Canterbury, had a life-changing hip replacement. What was meant to be a surgery for the better quickly became the source of her problems.

Last year, after she retired at state-retirement age, Amanda began to feel a lot of pain throughout her body: “I popped down to the doctor’s saying, I don’t feel very well, my legs ache,” she said.

Amanda was told that musculoskeletal physiotherapy would perhaps help triage her issue but that she was not eligible.

“I told them, ‘well make me eligible’ – I had to push to get a second opinion,” Amanda recounted. This is where she felt the indifference towards her began.

Amanda consistently asked to get an MRI and to be seen by a more senior physiotherapist because her leg hurt. The doctor refused, saying ‘it’s supposed to hurt.’

“[The doctor] had a dreadful bedside manner…he was very dismissive,” she said. “It’s chronic pain. I can’t deal with the chronic pain,” she said.

Months later, Amanda’s requests haven’t gone any further and she feels stuck with a lack of options as she’s not able to see a specialist or receive further care.

“I’ve done my part. I paid £10,000 for my hip operation. But, that’s when I was still working. I’m retired now and I don’t want to keep dipping into my savings pot,” she said.

Amanda felt like her experience resonated with that of Martha Mills, and felt that Mills’ death was “utterly preventable”.

“It makes me feel angry because we have to fight for ourselves. [Martha’s Rule] should be statutory. I want a second opinion, it should be a right.”

David Price: ‘My experience makes me think the system is broken”.

David Price, 63, from Aylesbury, experienced a minor motorbike accident at the age of 17. Little did he know this would impact the rest of his life.

“I started suffering from back pain a year later,” Price said. He went to a GP who diagnosed him with arthritis without taking notes from an orthopaedic doctor.

“I was treated with a very strong anti-inflammatory drug. The drug that I was taking was nasty stuff. It can actually destroy your stomach lining.”

David continued to make regular visits to the arthritis clinic where he’d be asked to do things like bend over and touch his toes. He successfully completed these tasks, where most arthritis patients would be unable to.

“They said don’t worry about that. Any concerns I raised were just dismissed. I kept saying I don’t think this is arthritis but nobody would believe me,” Price said.

After years of frustration, David finally switched GPs at the age of 30. He then got a referral back to an orthopaedic consultant.

“They confirmed there was no sign of any arthritis. The orthopaedic consultant was brilliant and explained it all to me.” David had been on anti-inflammatory medication for 12 years at that point.

A short while later, he spotted an advertisement for a chiropractor and decided to take a chance on it. He was pleasantly surprised with the results.

“He did more for me in one 30-minute visit than conventional medicine had done for me in 30 years.”

For the past 30 years, David has continued regular appointments with his chiropractor. “I see him every eight weeks and he keeps it under control,” he said.

Years later, while trying to access his transferred files, David also found out that he had been misdiagnosed from the start.

“I discovered that the original orthopaedic consultant had written a report to my GP in 1978 saying that clearly these problems are not arthritis but something mechanical,” Price explained. It seemed that the report had been overlooked.

“I’ve always been a great supporter of the NHS but my experience with my back and various things that have happened since then make me think the system is broken.”

“I think [Martha’s Rule] absolutely should be a legal requirement.”

Anne M: “The worst thing is knowing what happened to you was preventable”

In 2016, Anne M, 62, who lives in Greater Manchester, was found to have ulcers. The response from her medical team was to diagnose her with Crohn’s disease and proceed immediately with treatment, despite no further medical evidence being collected.

Anne was highly dubious and her journey on the treatment confirmed her suspicions.

“I never responded to the treatment and a second [test] showed no improvement. To me that should’ve been ringing alarm bells because if you’ve got Crohn’s you should be responding to treatment within six months.”

Despite this, “nobody asked any questions.” She proceeded with the course for a year until they finally decided to do further testing.

“Biopsies came back and showed that I didn’t have Crohn’s disease. I was basically being treated for a condition I never had. I had taken powerful medication, and obviously there were effects from that medicine.”

Anne was crushed at the revelation.

“It absolutely destroyed me. It also destroyed my trust in doctors. There is absolutely no doubt about that. And that trust has not been fully restored. I don’t know if it ever will be.”

By the time Anne received her referral to get a specialist procedure, she was occupied by an even bigger health issue.

“I was actually in kidney failure so I wasn’t well enough to go through that procedure…It’s been a rough road, let me put it that way,” she said.

“In 2020 at the height of the pandemic is when I started dialysis”. Since then she has had a transplant but it was a long journey.

Furious with the entire situation, Anne decided to take on the Trust with her grievances.

“The worst thing is knowing what happened to you was preventable. I couldn’t cope because of what had happened to me and because of how I had been treated.”

The NHS Trust gave her no explanation or apology, though Anne was able to force them to make an audit. The results shocked her.

“The Trust did absolutely not follow the policies in terms of this misdiagnosis. It was a clinical incident, they did not report it as an incident.”

Anne said the biggest problem in her opinion is the culture in the NHS and the lack of enforcement and accountability.

She finally received an apology after three years but is still yet to receive a clear diagnosis. “The Crohn’s misdiagnosis is still on my record following me around,” she said, continuing to refer to her condition as the umbrella term ‘regional ileitis.’

Anne doesn’t have much hope for the future. “Why should people have to go to the lengths that they have to, like Martha’s poor mother, to get the answers they are due?”

