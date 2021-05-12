The worst teams on the Vikings’ 2021 schedule

Minnesota has one of the tougher schedules in the NFL. Still, there are some teams the Vikings shouldn’t have too much trouble with.

This is a list of those teams. Sure, sure, Minnesota is coming off a season in which it went 7-9. However, the team had to deal with a plethora of injuries on defense and the offense was one of the best in the league.

The Vikings added talent through free agency and could be looking at a bounce-back season. If that’s the case, though, they will have to beat down on these opponents.

Here is a list of the worst teams that Minnesota will be playing:

Worst team: Detroit Lions (Home and Away)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Lions traded away Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and draft capital this offseason. This is not a Detroit team set up for short-term success.

Cincinnati Bengals (Away)

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow makes Cincinnati promising, but the team will still struggle on the offensive line. If the defense improves, maybe the Bengals will surprise some people.

Carolina Panthers (Away)

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

I'm not sure Sam Darnold is capable of making Carolina competitive. A healthy Christian McCaffrey could make the Panthers a little better, but it's still just not an incredibly talented team.

Los Angeles Chargers (Away)

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Justin Jackson (22) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is coming off a stellar rookie year. Herbert was really good under pressure, which can be volatile year over year. It still seems like the Chargers are a few years away from being consistently good, but WR Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekeler can be good weapons for Herbert, making for an interesting team.

Chicago Bears (Home and Away)

An image of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is displayed after he was chosen by the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick in the first round of thge NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

This is the best bad team on the Vikings' schedule. If Chicago goes with Justin Fields right away and Fields thrives in its system, this team could be better than Minnesota. The Bears already have a good defense. It will come down to how well Fields or Andy Dalton can find Allen Robinson and others in the passing game. If the Bears have a good player under center, the sky is the limit.

