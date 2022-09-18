'This is the worst team in the league': Colts fans starting to call for firings

It's time to clean house!*

Indianapolis Colts got pummeled by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 in NFL Week 2 action, and Colts fans are apoplectic.

Some are calling for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich to be fired -- now.

Team owner Jim Irsay won't be giving them the Scott Frost treatment, even if the Colts are 0-1-1 after starting the season against two teams who are supposed to be among the NFL's worst.

Reich, in his fifth season as coach, is 37-29-1 with two playoff appearances. Ballard is in his sixth season as general manager.

*-Not really

Insider: Colts fail on every level again in Jacksonville, open questions about future

More: Colts vs Jaguars scores, highlights and more from NFL Week 2

Winless going into week 3 against the best team in the league. Had to have these 2. Heck you could stomach a split.



Dominated in every aspect of the game. How do you NOT fire Reich tomorrow? If you are going to do it at the end of the year why do you wait? — Faux Peyton Manning (@FeuxManning) September 18, 2022

@JimIrsay #FireReich Period. This team is the *worst* team in the league, Jimmy. And those you put in charge are lying to you about it being anything else. — Ozai75 (@Ozai75) September 18, 2022

@JimIrsay you gotta fire not Ballard and Reich. Don’t even let them get on the plane back home — Lonnie Noble (@Lonald_Noble12) September 18, 2022

@colts please fire Frank Reich time for him to go!!! Time to let em go! — 🌹 Hakai 🐺 (@misfitbino) September 18, 2022

I hope Lucas Oil Stadium is empty next week. That's what this burning trash heap deserves. All my hope for this season is gone now. It took 2 weeks. — Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) September 18, 2022

Fire everyone before they get to the locker room. Reich, Ballard (especially him), anyone and everyone — Eric Davidson (@ericdavidson5) September 18, 2022

#colts what the hell do you fix first? — J.J. DeBrosse (@JJDeBrosse) September 18, 2022

Wait the Colts are not only losing to the Jags but 24-0? This should count as two L’s 👀 — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) September 18, 2022

So what's been worse -- offensive line, pass defense, wide receiving group, quarterback, pass rush, coaching

On the plus side, Chase McLaughlin has been perfect — Mark Ambrogi (@mark_ambrogi) September 18, 2022

If the Colts really are terrible, this would be the year to do it and draft a QB, but I still think they'll manage to win 9 games like they always do. — Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) September 18, 2022

Good of Matt Ryan to tank his stat line to go along with the game. A perfect pairing. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) September 18, 2022

I'm OK with two directions:



Fire Reich. Interim job to John Fox, who is on staff, and let Marcus Brady (OC) call the plays.



Or



Fire the OL coach, and let Marcus Brady call the plays.



Maybe both. — Jim Reamer 🏴‍☠️ (@JWReamer) September 18, 2022

Well I guess it’s pretty clear Wentz was just a symptom. The #Colts org is the disease. — Brent Glasgow (@BGlasgow37) September 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts fans call for firing of coach Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard