Worst seat in the house: Jordan Love's family watched him from nosebleeds

Imagine it's one of the biggest days in your family's life. Your beloved son/boyfriend is starting his first NFL game! That's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! So you head to the stadium, you get your tickets, and you find that your seats ...

... are somewhere up where the satellites orbit.

Yes, that's exactly what happened to Jordan Love's mother and girlfriend, who got seats in Arrowhead Stadium only by the most generous possible definition of "in":

Nice of the Chiefs to give Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom nosebleed seats to his first game 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/Ju8C9Hrz7w — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) November 7, 2021

Granted, Anna Love and Ronika Stone were sitting in the usual seats allocated for an opposing team, but still ... couldn't the Packers have hooked Love's ladies up with some suite seats? Maybe with a little buffet and a couple beverage tickets?

On the plus side, it looks like the Jordan Love Fan Club at least has a few Packers fans nearby. Plus, when you have nothing behind you but open air, you have no one behind you who can sling insults your way. Small victories ... which is about all the victory that the Pack appears to be able to manage against the Chiefs.

Jordan Love's family watched him from far away. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

