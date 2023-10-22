The worst part? Tennessee football was better than Alabama — for a while | Estes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – I’ll spare you the hazy details of the final moments from the field. Of insults and shouts from the seats. Of the middle fingers. Of the cigar smoke from the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium that had wafted over the field, coating everything with an overwhelming – yet familiar – stench. Same smell as Neyland Stadium about a year ago.

It’s what a proper rivalry sounds like. Only this rivalry, though, smells like that.

Last year’s magical, field-storming Tennessee football evening was a far different memory for the other side. And now, Alabama’s fan base was ready for enthusiastic revenge. The atmosphere gave away how much that meant, and how much these Vols, even in losing 34-20 on Saturday, have regained the Crimson Tide’s respect.

For Alabama? This was a sigh of relief.

For Tennessee? That made it worse, actually. Plenty of losses for Vols teams in this stadium in the past two decades, but none quite like this.

This time, the Vols had those guys.

This time, the Vols weren’t just close. For much of the game, they were better. They had the kind of opportunity in Tuscaloosa that for years their fans had waited and hoped in vain to experience. And they didn’t take advantage of it.

Tennessee lost despite outgaining Alabama (404 yards to 358) and whipping the Crimson Tide for most of the first half. The Vols led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime, and it should have been more. Red-zone failures by Tennessee left too many points on the field and the door open for Alabama to barrel through it after halftime.

Coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide – forever daring the rest of college football to count it out just so it can then make them feel foolish for doing it − roared to life and scored the game’s final 27 points.

How’d that happen, Tennessee?

“We just let go of that rope,” Vols sophomore linebacker Elijah Herring said. “(We) got comfortable, felt like we won the game already.”

Unfair blame will be dealt to Herring for those statements. I admire him for saying them. It was the most honest and insightful explanation that any Tennessee coach or player offered the media (and UT fans) for such an unsightly second-half collapse in such an important game.

That includes Vols coach Josh Heupel, who grumbled his way through a press conference that ended with his crumpling a sheet of paper in frustration.

Didn't offer much else in his answers, even when an impartial media member posed a hard-hitting query about Tennessee’s defenders having to play “two-hand touch” in the second half, while Alabama was “allowed to play ‘Mortal Kombat’ '' and if the coach felt that was “one-sided.”

(I’m serious. Heupel was asked that.)

“Next question,” Heupel said after about 15 seconds at the podium. “Was that a long enough silence?”

Yeah, we got it.

Know what would have been a better response? How about saying that the referees didn’t cost Tennessee this game.

That the referees didn’t give up a 46-yard touchdown pass two plays into the second half. That they didn’t gamble on fourth downs and lose. That they didn't allow a strip-sack fumble that Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell returned 24 yards for a touchdown with 7:26 remaining, essentially ending Tennessee’s hopes and starting a celebration far earlier than anyone would have ever believed at halftime.

The referees didn't have Alabama on the ropes. Tennessee did.

The officials also didn’t throw all those short, horizontal pass plays for short gains. In Joe Milton, Tennessee has a quarterback with a stronger arm than maybe anyone in the NFL. And yet, he hardly ever uses that arm to test defenses deep. Whether that’s his preference or his coaches, I’m not sure, but it doesn't exactly scream confidence from anyone.

“It never went away,” said Milton, when I asked about the lack of explosiveness in the passing game. “You've just got to do your assignment. You've got to do your job at a high level. … And we stopped doing our job at a high level.”

Must've been contagious, that one.

But the continued lack of explosive plays left Tennessee vulnerable and unable to punch back offensively when Alabama got rolling after halftime and the Vols themselves couldn’t run the ball all game as they had been. With 59 yards, Milton was their leading rusher.

And of Tennessee’s first five possessions after halftime, four went for only three plays.

“The change in the game happened quickly,” Heupel said.

And once that momentum got rolling, Tennessee couldn’t stop it.

In the past, they simply weren’t good enough to beat Alabama. This time, they were, actually.

For a while.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

