📸 Is this the worst own goal in EUROs history?

Own goals have been a regular scorer this season, so much so that it is rumoured Chelsea have even made a bid for them.

But they don't come much more ridiculous than this.

Already 1-0 down to Portugal, Türkiye invertedly doubled their opponent's lead under seemingly no pressure.

A mix up between Manchester United deputy Altay Bayındır and Samet Akaydin saw the defender pass it past the onrushing goalkeeper, and into an open net.

Despite their best efforts, it trickled over the line, and left plenty pointing fingers at one another.

AN OWN GOAL BY AKAYDIN, THE LEADING SCORER OF EURO 2024! A DISASTER FOR TURKEY 😱 pic.twitter.com/N0tDtmiZdU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2024

Will we ever see a more comedic own goal at the European Championship?