'Worst nightmare' - World Boxing meets IOC over 2028 Games omission

New body World Boxing hopes the sport will be represented at the 2028 Olympic Games after all following a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Last year, the IOC withdrew its recognition of the IBA amateur boxing federation due to governance, finance and ethical issues and an IBA appeal was recently rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Qualification for July and August's Paris Games is in the hands of a task force appointed by the IOC, as was the case at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Boxing is not currently on the programme for Los Angeles 2028 but World Boxing, only founded last year to try to replace the IBA, is trying to be recognized by the IOC so that boxing can take place in the Games in eight years.

"The loss of boxing’s Olympic status would be our worst nightmare,” World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We thank the IOC for their commitment and perseverance with boxing in the Olympic Games having run two Olympic editions themselves. Now it is time for World Boxing and national federations to learn from their best practices.”

World Boxing said the IOC had told officials that the new federation would have to be supported by a majority of the national federations and demonstrate its management credentials before the IOC would consider boxing for 2028.

There are currently 27 national federations among its members.

Boxing has been in every Olympics since 1920 and was previously present in 1904 and 1908.