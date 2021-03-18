The worst NFL free-agent signings in 2021 (so far)

When it comes to hitting the right notes in free agency, we’ll quote the great baseball manager Casey Stengel, when he heard that a rival manager was trying to win the pennant with just three pitchers: “Well, well, well, I heard it couldn’t be done, but it don’t always work.”

As usual, and on most subjects, Stengel was as correct as he was convoluted in his verbiage. Free agency frequently can’t be done — at least, it frequently can’t be done well — and it don’t always work. Scott Mitchell, Jeff Garcia, Neil O’Donnell, Larry Brown, and Albert Haynesworth are among the most specious free-agent signings in NFL history, and the woebegone transactions have a few common denominators.

Teams often fail by assuming that one-year wonders will continue their peak performances without regression, or that their performances in one big game represent a larger breakout. Teams will also ignore scheme fit, and think that they can fix a player on the decline.

There are all kinds of reasons free-agent signings don’t always work, and here are the free-agency signings we see as the most potentially failure-prone in the 2021 league year.

Patrick Peterson, CB, Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Sometimes as an impartial NFL analyst, you hate writing these things. Because there are times when you have to admit in public that a player just doesn’t have it anymore. And that player might be a future Hall of Famer and a great guy who has done most everything the right way. Sadly, that’s what must now be said about Patrick Peterson, the eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team. All of those awards are legit, but Peterson’s last two seasons have been — and there’s no other way to put it — a comparative disaster. The Vikings just signed Peterson, who had never played for anyone but the Cardinals, to a one-year, $10 million deal. That’s not big money for a cornerback per se, but it doesn’t do much for a Minnesota secondary that could lose safety Anthony Harris in free agency and has two 2020 rookies — Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney — who struggled through most of their inaugural seasons. Peterson missed the first six games of the 2019 season due to a suspension for a violations of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In just 10 games that season, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed 39 receptions on 58 targets for 527 yards, 217 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 104.6. It was Peterson’s first NFL season in which he allowed an opponent passer rating over 100, and the first time he was not named to a Pro Bowl. Peterson followed that up with a 2020 campaign in which he allowed 50 catches in 75 targets for 677 yards, 206 yards after the catch, five touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 100.8. Peterson also racked up 10 penalties last season, the most by any defensive back. At age 30 (he’ll turn 31 in July), Peterson isn’t going to make a ton of plays anymore by matching the league’s best receivers through every nuance of their routes. But he does still bring minimal value as a guy who knows how to read quarterbacks, has an excellent sense of where the ball is going, and gets there to create incompletions and interceptions at times. The Vikings just have to understand the value of his adaptive strategies, and will need to work around the skills that have eroded over time.

https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1320560163691122689

This with the aforementioned duo of 2020 rookies in Dantzler and Gladney who combined to allow 11 touchdowns to two interceptions last season. Minnesota’s secondary, which has been quite hospitable to opponents in the last few seasons, could be just that once again.

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A.J. Green made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL, which is pretty remarkable when you consider that Andy Dalton was his primary quarterback through that time. From 2011 through 2017, Green ranked fourth in targets (949), fifth in receptions (556), fourth in receiving yards (8,213), and sixth in touchdowns (57). At his peak, Green was unquestionably one of the best receivers in football, but his age 32 season with the Bengals was his worst by far. Last season, Green caught just 47 passes on 104 targets for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t played all 16 games in a season since 2017, and it’s a mystery as to why the Cardinals would spend $6 million guaranteed on a one-year to find out if 2020 was an aberration.

Andy Dalton, QB, Chicago Bears

(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

In what probably feels like a letdown for Chicago Bears fans after weeks of Russell Wilson speculation, the organization does indeed have a new quarterback. Andy Dalton. After a season spent with the Dallas Cowboys as the backup behind Dak Prescott, the former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller has his third NFL home in three seasons as the potential starting quarterback for the Bears. Ian Rapoport was among the first to report the deal for Dalton. Here is the good news for the Bears: They might finally have a quarterback who can simply run Matt Nagy’s offense appropriately. As we saw from Dalton’s action this past season, his strength right now as a quarterback comes in the realm of getting the ball out on time and in rhythm. Dalton’s experience allows him to be a point guard in most offensive systems, where he can make throws on time and in rhythm to break down most defensive coverage schemes. He wins more with his mind at this point in his career, and his film from 2020 has a few different examples of that in action: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1338552473540292614 Even now, Dalton remains a potential threat as a runner. A team will not build an offense around what he can do with his legs but he is viable enough to keep backside edge defenders honest on zone read designs. For most teams Dalton can do in 2021 what he did for Dallas in 2020: Keep your season alive if the worst-case scenario unfolds. Of course, Bears fans might consider this the worst-case scenario unfolding… Yes, this is not what many in Chicago were hoping for. But given the Bears’ draft position, they would have needed to swing a big trade to get in position for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft cycle. Given their cap situation, attracting a bigger-named free agent might have been impossible. This at least gives Nagy a player who can run the system and be an upgrade over what was in place. Whether it is enough of an upgrade to move the needle and get the Bears deeper into the postseason remains to be seen.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Bengals had the NFL’s fewest sacks (17), the second-fewest pressures (111) ahead of only the Lions (105), and the NFL’s third-lowest pressure rate (19.0%), behind only the Lions and Titans. To try and alleviate these issues, Cincinnati agreed to terms with former Saints edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson on a four-year, $60 million deal worth $32 million in the first two years, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Selected in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson amassed a total of 6.5 sacks in his first three NFL seasons, and didn’t start a game until Week 11 of the 2019 campaign. Then 2020 got going, and all hell broke loose. Hendrickson had 13.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 25 quarterback hurries, along with 23 stops. Extremely fast through and to the pocket, Hendrickson put on perhaps his best performances of the season against both Super Bowl teams: The Buccaneers in Week 9, and the Chiefs in Week 15. He had two sacks in each game and a total of 13 pressures.On this sack of Tom Brady, Hendrickson times the snap perfectly, and puts on a serious speed-to-power clinic against Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith…

…and on this sack of Mahomes, Hendrickson comes off the snap so quickly from a wide alignment, left tackle Eric Fisher can’t catch him even though Fisher takes an especially deep pass set. Bonus points for the forced fumble.

Primarily a right end in New Orleans’ defense last season, Hendrickson became a serious player at exactly the right time in a contractual sense.

However… Hendrickson is great at what he does, but he doesn’t provide a ton of scheme or gap versatility — per Pro Football Focus, he played just 17 snaps inside the tackles last season, and if you don’t have a system in which he can eat all day as a speed-rusher, his overall impact could be severely negated. He’s not a one-year wonder as his sack totals might suggest — he had 30 pressures in 2019 to his 50 pressures in 2020 — but when you sign Hendrickson, you’d better be well aware of what he can and can’t do. It could easily be argued that Cincinnati had a better overall edge-rusher in Carl Lawson, and let him go to the Jets for similar money (three years, $45 million).

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Everybody knew that Drew Brees was going to retire; he just had to do it on his terms and in his own time. In the end, he did it 15 years to the day after he signed his first deal in New Orleans. Now that that’s happened, the Saints must find a credible way to replace one of the greatest quarterbacks the game has ever seen. In the short term, that would appear to be with gadget guy Taysom Hill and veteran Jameis Winston, who re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal worth $12 million. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, it’s really a one-year, $5.5 million deal with incentives. Still, from a performance standpoint, that’s… not ideal. There are perhaps a few big red flags when it comes to evaluating Winston over time. First is the fact that in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their starting quarterback he threw 30 interceptions. Then the Buccaneers went out and signed Tom Brady, who immediately led them to a Super Bowl victory. Then there is this: Winston was signed by the New Orleans Saints behind Drew Brees, and when Brees went down with an injury, Sean Payton turned to…Taysom Hill to start in his place instead of Winston. Still, teams should not foreclose on Winston as an option at quarterback, and yes as a potential starter in this league. The bet will be that during his time in New Orleans Winston was able to work on his decision-making, so that when he sees his next live action the reads and throws will be faster, and not as risky. The biggest flaw I saw in Winston’s game after that final year in Tampa Bay was how the ball would sometimes just come out of his hand far too slowly for plays to be effective. If that has been fixed, Winston could in time be an effective starter in this league. But given the Saints’ paucity of quarterback talent? This is a bridge, at best.

Cam Erving, OL, Carolina Panthers

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Well, the Panthers are making moves along their offensive line. We’re just not quite sure what they are. Our Mark Schofield gave the deal with guard Pat Elflein a C+, which might be generous. And now, the Panthers have added to that line with former Browns first-round pick Cam Erving, who has played multiple positions for three teams (Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys) in the NFL, and not particularly well. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s a two-year, $10 million deal with $8 million guaranteed. Traded to the Chiefs in August, 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick, Erving saw his fifth-year option declined by Kansas City, and signed a one-year deal with Dallas. Through his career, per Pro Football Focus, Erving has allowed 16 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 95 quarterback hurries, and he’s been penalized 39 times. Perhaps the Panthers see Erving as a value free agent because he’s played all over the line, but neither the tape nor the metrics point to this as anything but a throwaway deal.

Pat Elflein, C, Carolina Panthers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

We are not certain what the Panthers are trying to do with (or to) their offensive line, but they made an odd addition to that line at the start of free agency, reaching a deal with guard Pat Elflein. After spending time with both the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets last season, Elflein is heading to the NFC South. The terms of the deal were announced on Twitter by Adam Schefter and referenced Elflein’s agent, Jonathan Feinsod. According to Schefter, the deal is for three years and $13.5 million, including $6 million fully guaranteed. Elflein was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft after playing his college football at Ohio State. He earned the starting job at center for Minnesota as a rookie, before shifting over to guard when the team drafted Garrett Bradbury in the first round of the 2019 draft to play center. In 2020, Elflein moved from left guard to right guard and started in the season opener. But a thumb injury put him on injured reserve, and he was later waived by the organization. The New York Jets signed him and he started the final six games of the season, but his performance was unsettled at best. Over those six games Elflein allowed a sack and 16 quarterback hurries. His versatility makes this an intriguing addition, given his experience at center and both guard spots. That could prove beneficial as Carolina looks to restructure their offense, perhaps with a new face at quarterback. But he will need to vastly improve on last year’s performance to make this a worthwhile investment for the Panthers.

Leonard Williams, DI, New York Giants

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Giants placed the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams, the team was on the hook for $19,351 million, as it was the second straight season the team had done so. But the idea was always to get a longer-term deal done, as placing more than 10% of your salary cap on one defensive lineman is not an ideal scenario. So, on Tuesday, the Giants made it official, signing Williams to a three-year, $63 million contract with a whopping $45 million guaranteed. Williams has a tolerable $11 million cap hit in 2021, but that pins up to $26.5 million in 2022, and then it levels off to $25.5 million in 2022. If Williams regresses at all, the Giants can't get out of the deal until the third year; the 2021 dead money hit is $45 million, and it's still $34 million in 2022. The guaranteed money is the fifth-highest among interior defensive linemen, behind only Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Chris Jones, and DeForest Buckner. Very generous. The good news is that Williams proved last season that he’s a perfect fit in the Giants’ defensive concepts.

Had Williams been selected somewhere in the middle of the first round as opposed to sixth overall by the Jets in the 2015 draft, perhaps there would be a more even-handed assessment of his time with Gang Green. Though he never broke out as the kind of player who would merit that kind of draft capital, he did have a legitimate Pro Bowl season in 2016 with seven sacks, 55 pressures, and 48 stops as a hybrid player who alternated between tackle and end at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds. But it wasn’t until the Jets traded Williams to the Giants in October, 2019, that Williams saw his potential unleashed. Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his evil array of multiple fronts, Williams has been allowed to move with a total attack mentality, using his quickness, power, and array of moves to confound enemy offensive lines to the tune of 11.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 31 quarterback hurries, and 30 stops in 2020. This sack of Russell Wilson in Week 13 is one of the most interesting you’ll see from last season. Williams (No. 99) starts off on the outside shoulder of left guard Jordan Simmons, then moves to the outside shoulder of left tackle Duane Brown. Then, the delayed spin move, and Williams winds up with Wilson as the prize. You don’t ordinarily see 300-pound guys doing stuff like this.

In a more static set of fronts, Williams may have regressed to “just another guy” status. And the lack of scheme-transcendence is a primary reason to ding the enormity of the deal.

Shaquill Griffin, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2020, Jacksonville’s cornerbacks combined to allow (gulp) 19 touchdowns, and that group picked off just three passes. Sub-optimal, to be sure. That entire Jaguars secondary was a disaster, which is why the team already pulled the trigger on Rayshawn Jenkins, the underrated former Chargers deep safety, and it’s also why they’ve agreed to terms with ex-Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, it’s a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with $29 million guaranteed. The guaranteed money puts Griffin in the Marcus Peters/Darius Slay/Denzel Ward region (it’s actually somewhat similar to Peters’ current three-year, $42 million deal with $31,468,118 guaranteed), and though Griffin has been a good player, he hasn’t been quite that. There was some thought that when the Seahawks selected Griffin in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Central Florida, he had all the tools to extend Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense as the first instigators started finding other homes or retiring. It didn’t quite work out that way; Griffin has generally been a solid cornerback with good technique and instincts who falls just short in the elite eraser sweepstakes. He did have three interceptions in 2020, and showed off a lot of the things that will have teams believing in him as a CB2 in 2021 and beyond…. https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1340733727513538566 And this deflection of a Matt Ryan pass to tight end Hayden Hurst against the Falcons in Week 1 is as acrobatic as any coverage play I saw all season.

The problem isn’t what Griffin does well, there’s enough of that to impress. The problem is that Griffin doesn’t have that extra closing click that sets the best cornerbacks apart. He’s a step slow at the end of routes to move in and take the ball in coverage, and he’s more vulnerable to the big play than you’d like — set the three picks aside, and Griffin also allowed 46 completions on 76 yards for 575 yards and five touchdowns, and an opposing QBR of 89.53. Does that put Griffin in CB2 range? Certainly. Where is his best fit? Well, four of his touchdowns allowed and all three of his interceptions came in zone coverage last season, so it’s a bit of a mixed bag. But the defensive coach(es) who can teach Griffin to be more aggressive to the ball might have a top-10 cornerback on their hands. That is now the job of Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, and secondary coaches Chris Ash and Joe Danna.

Jarrad Davis, LB, New York Jets

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If we were to list all of the Detroit Lions defensive players who were used in ways that didn’t play best to their attributes, we’d have to shut down our free agency coverage and focus just on that. The Lions were the NFL’s worst team in man coverage last season, so of course, they played a ton of it. One specific player other NFL teams were convinced could be better in a different set of schemes was linebacker Jarrad Davis, who agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Jets on Monday. We reached out to Jeff Risdon, editor of our sister site Lions Wire, for the inside view of Davis’ attribute and liabilities: https://twitter.com/JeffRisdon/status/1371555754675740676 Risdon also told us that Davis is better in man coverage, which… well, the Lions just lost their one guy who’s better in man coverage. In any event, David will have to project well as a run-and-chase linebacker in head coach Robert Saleh’s scheme, and as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, Saleh had his players running a lot of zone defense. Perhaps Davis will be a specialty blitzer? Either way, $7 million base is a lot to pay for what seems like a strange scheme fit, but perhaps getting away from the Lions is the best thing that can happen to the former first-round pick.

