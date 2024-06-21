What’s the worst jersey Washington has ever worn?

It didn’t go well when the Washington Football Team rebranded to the Commanders in February 2022. No matter how much team management and some of the team’s fans said they didn’t mind the new name or new look, it wasn’t the majority.

Some fans don’t mind the name “Commanders.” Others don’t mind the new jerseys. Some hate them both, while others—well, hate everything. But one thing most Washington fans can agree on is that the uniforms since 2022 do not come close to the old uniforms—even as the “Football Team” for two seasons.

So, what is the worst jersey the team has ever worn?

Christian D’Andrea from For The Win recently looked at the worst jersey ever worn by all 32 teams. For the Commanders, he picked the black alternates the team began using in 2022.

There are few misses in Washington’s arsenal. Their rebranding as the Commanders brought the opportunity to innovate and instead the franchise opted to throw a bunch of crap at the wall and see what stuck, all in the confines of a single blackout jersey. Plus, you can barely see the team’s classic red/burgundy. That’s too much, man.

We agree with D’Andrea that there are very few misses when it comes to jerseys in Washington’s 90-plus-year history. Washington’s classic burgundy and gold color scheme is iconic. And the black alternates completely avoid using the colors. That can’t happen. The white jerseys aren’t much better, either.

What do you think are the worst jerseys in franchise history?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire