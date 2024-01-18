Advertisement
What’s the worst head coach opening in the NFL? | Inside Coverage

Charles Robinson · Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Charles Robinson discuss the remaining open positions and the job that sources say would be the most difficult to take on. Hear the full “Inside Coverage” conversation on the “Zero Blitz“ podcast, and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.