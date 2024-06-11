If the worst happens have Manchester City identified their Guardiola replacement?

While it is a thought that no one associated with Manchester City wants to contemplate, eventually Pep Guardiola will depart the world champions. His trophy-laden spell at the Etihad will end and the champions will have to look for a replacement manager. With that in mind, a new report indicates that Manchester City have identified the manager they want to succeed Guardiola. Jack Gaughan has previously reported for the Daily Mail that next season could be Guardiola’s last at the world champions.

Steve Kay has reported for footballtransfers.com that the world champions will make a move for Xabi Alonso if Guardiola departs next season. Furthermore, Kay reports that Alonso is the only candidate who is being seriously considered to replace Guardiola. Finally, Kay adds that City believe that Alonso is the ideal manager to continue Pep Guardiola’s legacy at the club.

Xabi Alonso could be the ideal man to replace Pep but no one will be the next Guardiola.

Xabi Alonso does loom as the ideal replacement for Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard has had an impressive spell as manager of Bayer Leverkusen. Bayer Leverkusen went through the 23/24 Bundesliga undefeated as they stormed to the Bundesliga title this season. They also impressively won the DFB Pokal to complete a stunning season. While they lost the UEFA Europa League final to Atalanta it was a remarkable season for Xabi Alonso’s side. Their attacking football was pleasant on the eye and formed the foundation of their immense season. As a manager, Xabi Alonso does appear to have a similar method to that of Pep Guardiola. But Xabi Alonso is his own man which must be taken into consideration when a manager eventually succeeds Guardiola.

Replacing Guardiola will be no easy task. He is without a doubt the greatest manager of modern times. His record as Manchester City manager and throughout his illustrious managerial career is second to none. Guardiola has revolutionised football and his Manchester City side has become one of the greatest teams ever seen in English football. It will be no easy task for whoever takes on the City job following on from Guardiola. There will only ever be one Pep Guardiola and whoever replaces him at Manchester City will need time to make the City managerial role their own. Whether it is Xabi Alonso or another manager they will need clean air to grow into the role of Manchester City manager.

Manchester City appear to have identified their top target to replace Guardiola. Now it is a matter of waiting to see what Guardiola decides to do with his future before they begin preparing for life without Pep.