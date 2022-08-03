Worst to First: Ranking SEC football uniforms

When you flip the channels on any given Saturday in the fall, it’s the helmets and the uniforms that are first to catch your eye.

Branding is an intricate part of today’s business and college football follows suit with some of the nation’s most iconic brands. And when it comes to television, that helmet/uniform combo is maybe the program’s most important form of branding.

So, which SEC teams do the best job of forwarding their brand via their team’s uniform?

Below we rank our favorite SEC uniforms from worst to first:

Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

There’s just nothing there. Nobody really considers Mississippi State football to be all that exciting to watch, and its bland uniforms do not help much.

Texas A&M

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Mississippi State, the Aggies just are not doing much with their look.

Vanderbilt

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, I don’t hate it. But it’s boring. And it reminds me of Vanderbilt football (obviously), and that’s not a good thing.

Missouri

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Not bad at all, but a little gimmicky for me.

South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I associate it with “Sandstorm” and an electric atmosphere, so I like it. But when it’s a noon game and you see these uniforms on your TV, you likely keep flipping.

Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

We’re at the point where I like it but don’t love it. Auburn’s are classics, but not better than the other guys’.

Kentucky

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

I personally love the helmets and the look. Kentucky trots out in some different uniforms often, and if you ask me they are usually on point.

Arkansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I like Arkansas‘ white-on-white look the most. It’s clean.

Tennessee

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Big, bold and orange, the iconic Power T withstands the test of time. It’s right there with Georgia’s “Power G” as the nation’s most recognizable single-letter logo. But that’s just the helmet. The rest of the uniforms is classic and shouts “Rocky Top.”

Florida

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

The Gators‘ blue is iconic and a classic, goes well with the orange and that helmet screams college.

Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

As classic as it gets. Alabama’s uniforms are as consistent as the football team and invokes fear.

LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is just intimidating. From its mascot to its stadium, the Tigers do more than enough with their uniform to keep the fear alive.

Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s clean, projects strength and is an iconic image. I don’t know if there’s a more recognizable helmet and uniform in all of college football.

Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

If you don’t like this you don’t like college football. The powder blue with the white helmet is as good as it gets.

