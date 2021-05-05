From worst to first: Phoenix Suns continuing a most remarkable turnaround

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Larry Starks, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The remarkable resurrection of the Phoenix Suns continues.

A franchise that averaged 60 losses for four straight seasons ending in 2018-19 kept pace with the Utah Jazz for the NBA’s best record after Tuesday’s 134-118 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having already clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2010, the Suns are trying to complete one of the more impressive two-year turnarounds in modern NBA history. Their 63 losses in 2018-19 were the most in the Western Conference. Their 47 wins so far this season ties them for the league’s best record.

In Tuesday’s game, Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the way by scoring 31 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Suns to their fifth straight win.

Devin Booker scored 31 points to lead the Suns to a 134-118 overtime win over the Cavaliers.
Devin Booker scored 31 points to lead the Suns to a 134-118 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

The Suns couldn’t get much separation from the short-handed Cavaliers during regulation, even though Cleveland was missing six players, including starting point guard Darius Garland. It wasn’t until overtime that the Suns put the game away, scoring the first 15 points to open up a 129-114 lead.

“Our team, we've been in so many of these situations with this group this season,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “So we don't take it for granted, but I think there is some confidence that we can pull games out like that. I didn't expect at 15-0 run, whatever it was. I didn't expect that, but our defense was at such a high level, it actually went up a level.”

The road gets tougher for the Suns in their quest for the No. 1 seed in the West. They will end their three-game road trip Wednesday at Atlanta in the second of a back-to-back. Then five of Phoenix’s final seven games are on the road — all against teams in the postseason or play-in mix.

Here are four more things to know today in the NBA:

Feeling at home

Tim Hardaway Jr. has always felt at home when playing in Miami. After all, he starred at Miami Palmetto Senior High and got to shoot around on the courts at American Airlines Arena as a kid while his dad played six seasons with the Heat.

Hardaway Jr. hit 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-113 win over the Miami Heat. Hardaway tied the Mavericks franchise record for 3’s in a game and became the third player to ever make that many in a game against Miami.

Hardaway Sr.’s No. 10 jersey was retired by the Heat in 2009, with Hardaway Jr. among his 50 family and friends in attendance.

An MVP threepeat?

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is widely viewed as the MVP frontrunner, but Giannis Antetokounmpo could steal a few first-place votes.

After hovering just above .500 for the first two months of the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in the mix for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. After sweeping back-to-back games with the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks are just 1½ games behind the No. 2 Nets. They are 3 games behind No. 1 Philadelphia.

The main reason for the Bucks' resurgence is Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 28.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks this season, and he carried the Bucks in the two-game series against the Nets with 36 points in Tuesday’s game after scoring 49 in Sunday’s win.

Antetokounmpo's stats are comparable to his two MVP campaigns. But only three players in league history have won three consecutive MVP awards: Bill Russell (1961-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1966-68) and Larry Bird (1984-86).

Jokic is the odds-on favorite to win his first MVP. He averages 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists, and he has carried the Nuggets to a 9-2 record since losing starting point guard Jamal Murray to a season-ending ACL injury.

Sending a message

After a poor shooting night in which he hit just 3 of 18 in Monday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball texted an apology to Zion Williamson vowing to do better.

“I just knew I let my team down and I wasn’t going to do that two nights in a row,” Ball said on the motivations for the text. “I know the type of player I am and I believe in myself. I was very confident coming into tonight. I knew I wasn’t going to shoot 3-of-18 again. I just wanted to let (Zion) know I was going to be there with him tonight and I did my best doing that.”

Ball made amends by scoring 33 points to lead the Pelicans to a 108-103 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Game of the night: Wizards at Bucks

Wizards guard Russell Westbrook has become appointment television. Westbrook’s eye-popping stat line in Monday’s win over the Indiana Pacers — 14 points, 21 rebounds, 24 assists — was his 18th triple-double in the past 22 games. Westbrook is now just three short of Oscar Robertson’s record total of 181. The Bucks are pretty much locked in the No. 3 seed and are in playoff-prep mode at this point.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoenix Suns continue turnaround, seek NBA Western Conference top seed

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Duncan Robinson with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/04/2021

  • NHL roundup: Penguins rout Flyers, grab first place in East

    Sidney Crosby registered two goals and an assist as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the East Division. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson added a goal and an assist, while Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Cowboys News: Top rook has early PR slip, Prescott ready to play now

    In other news, Dak Prescott's startling injury update, Leighton Vander Esch isn't out yet, and a former fan favorite is on the open market.

  • Brett Favre weighs in on Aaron Rodgers rift with Packers

    At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.

  • Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

    Vulgar and direct, Yankees fans cranked up a baleful cacophony for the scandal-tainted Houston Astros — thunderous heckles that belied their pandemic-restricted numbers. “It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. Boos and bad words streamed from the seats in the Astros' return to the Bronx, and Stanton had a homer and four hits to help New York sate those spiteful fans in a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

  • Packers had two of Lance Zierlein’s favorite draft picks

    Amari Rodgers in the third round and Shemar Jean-Charles were two of Lance Zierlein's favorite 2021 draft picks.

  • Lions legend Barry Sanders congratulates Jaret Patterson on signing with Washington

    One of the NFL's all-time best running backs congratulated Jaret Patterson for signing with Washington following the draft.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Alabama's newest WR addition shows shades of DeVonta Smith

    When Josh Helmholdt first saw Jameson Williams in person he thought he had the wrong kid. Helmholdt, Rivals’ Midwest regional analyst, had heard plenty about the speedster from St. Louis who had already picked up multiple college offers prior to his junior year of high school, but surely the rail-thin receiver standing in front of him wasn’t that guy.

  • 'Hats off' to Real Madrid from Zidane ahead of Chelsea second leg

    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his side for the character they have shown to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League ahead of their second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett suspended 7 games after benches-clearing incident vs. Chicago Cubs

    Reds pitcher Amir Garrett will appeal a seven-game suspension for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" during Saturday's game against the Cubs.

  • Packers projected to get fourth- and sixth-round compensatory picks in 2022

    The Packers will get two compensatory picks, and one (for Corey Linsley) could still be upgraded to a third.

  • Rick Spielman, Vikings monitor fate of Aaron Rodgers

    Last year, after the Packers traded up in round one to select quarterback Jordan Love, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made an observation that was mainly joke and perhaps some wishful thinking: “I think Rodgers should retire.” Now that Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay (and has said nothing publicly to push back against that), [more]

  • Tony Khan on Tim Tebow: ‘Urban believes he can really help us’

    Tony Khan understands that the Jags need help at tight end, which is why he's be open to Urban Meyer's decision to work out Tim Tebow.

  • 'A line was crossed': Capitals' Tom Wilson has a history of controversial incidents, league discipline

    Capitals forward Tom Wilson has dished out plenty of hard hits during his career. His role in Monday's incident left Rangers wanting suspension.

  • Inside the Bengals decision to take Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell-- and why it's a mistake

    We finally have somewhat of an answer as to why they went with Chase instead.

  • Detroit Lions' selection of Alim McNeill caused friction in Philadelphia Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.