👋 Is this the worst first half of any team at the EUROs?

Scotland's EURO 2024 campaign could not have got off to a worst start as they were blown away in a brutal first half against Germany.

Heading into the game with high hopes, they were 1-0 down after 10 minutes when Florian Wirtz fired home an opening goal, and that became 2 midway through the first half when Jamal Musiala got in on the act.

Scotland steadied somewhat, but were dealt a killer blow on the stroke of half time when a VAR intervention saw Ryan Porteous saw red and conceded a penalty, which Kai Havertz coolly dispatched.

Porteous picked up the unwanted record of being the first player to be sent off on his EUROs debut since Aleksandr Dragovic in 2016, while Scotland created absolutely nothing, with xG showing them as managing literally 0.00xG.

Scotland created 0.00(xG) in the first half against Germany. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) June 14, 2024

Could they have imagined a worst first half?