Worst Dolphins draft pick from each year since 2000

The 2023 NFL draft begins in less than a week, and the Miami Dolphins, like the 31 other teams in the league, have an opportunity to improve their roster with the hopes of winning a Super Bowl in the near future.

Miami owns just four selections in this year’s draft, which is coincidentally the same number they made last year.

The draft isn’t as easy as it may seem, as teams are constantly picking players who don’t end up contributing as much as they’d hoped.

Let’s take a look at some of the worst picks the Dolphins have made since 2000.

