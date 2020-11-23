A team with three wins after Week 11 is usually long out of the playoff race. In the NFC East this year, every team has three wins, and the playoff race is wide open.

The Eagles lead the division at 3-6-1, while the Giants, Cowboys and Football Team are all 3-7.

The worst cumulative record in NFL history for a division was the 2008 NFC West, which went 22-42, a .344 winning percentage. This year’s NFC East is worse than that: The four NFC East teams are currently a combined 12-27-1, which is a .313 winning percentage.

Someone has to win the NFC East, which means one of these four bad teams will host a playoff game. Get ready for a six-win team to host a playoff game.

Worst division ever: All four NFC East teams have three wins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk