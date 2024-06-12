Worst Copa America 2024 kits - ranked

The worst Copa America 2024 kits belong to both CONMEBOL and CONCACAF teams that debuted boring, hectic, or just downright bizarre designs.

As the days until the first match of the Copa America 2024 tournament slowly tick down, players are preparing to take the field wearing their country's badge on their chest. Although soccer remains the focus of the competition, each nation's kit always draws extra attention from viewers. Of course, not all designs can be as iconic as Argentina's white and blue stripes, but some of the 2024 Home kits are, let's just say, underwhelming.

Here's a breakdown of 90min's rankings of the worst kits in the Copa America 2024.

Worst Copa America 2024 kits - ranked

Check out the five worst Copa America 2024 kits featured in the upcoming tournament.

Canada's 2024 Home kit is simply...red. There is no captivating design or even color scheme that makes the kit stand out, especially in a competition full of red jerseys. When other nations, like Brazil, debut intricate kits that visually celebrate a country, Canada's uninspired design falls flat.

Jamaica's kit is blinding, and not in a positive way. Between the yellow jersey, green shorts, and multi-colored socks, their Copa America 2024 kit is too busy. Plus, the thin green lines stretching down the shirt makes the look even more hectic. It gets points for vibrancy, though, and will be an easy way for new fans to track their favorite players on the pitch.

Unlike Canada's kit, Panama's Copa America 2024 kit contains a few accents in an otherwise all-red ensemble. However, the blue parallel lines on either side of the jersey look more like a harness than a hard-hitting design. The lines even curve around the shoulders of the players as if they are wearing a backpack.

2. Peru

The Peru kits make each player look like he is wearing a red seatbelt. The white shirt and shorts are clean and crisp, especially with the subtle red markings down the right side of the kit, but then the diagonal line just overpowers the entire jersey. In fact, you can barely even see the badge because it blends in with the red line.

Mexico's kits are by far the worst option in the entire tournament. The design is meant to pay homage to the Mexican golden eagle, but the repeating pattern misses the mark and draws all the wrong kinds of attention. What should remind people of Mexico's national animal just winds up looking like a bunch of oddly shaped eyes.

It also does not help that the maroon clashes with the green detailing throughout the jersey. Plus, the heavily patterned shirt feels out of place paired with blank shorts.