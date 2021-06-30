What is the worst case scenario for new NIL rules? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

HawgBeat
It’s not very often that a player will convert from quarterback to nose guard, but that’s exactly what Nico Davillier did following his freshman year at Maumelle. Two years later, Davillier is a four-star prospect and committed to play college football at Arkansas, turning down offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Nebraska and others. Despite most kids dreaming of playing quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound athlete has fully embraced playing in the trenches, said Silas Nellums, who was his defensive line coach the last two years before recently taking a job at North Little Rock.