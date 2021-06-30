What is the worst case scenario for new NIL rules? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Reuters

Professional riders have been asking for safer conditions on the Tour de France but the nature of their sport makes it almost impossible to avoid tumbles and injuries as tension and stress are at their highest on the biggest cycling event in the world. After just five days of racing, the Tour peloton is battered and bruised after countless crashes wreaked havoc on the race, triggering a protest from the riders. Organisers and the International Cycling Union (UCI) have been targeted by some riders who demand larger roads, but with the number of traffic islands, roundabouts and speed bumps having been multiplied by six in the last 25 years in France, the request is an impossible one.