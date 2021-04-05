Worst 2021 free-agent moves for Raiders are the ones they didn’t make

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

I have tried to put together my thoughts on the moves the Raiders made this free agency and I keep finding myself back in the same place. I just can’t help but view every move through the lens of the ones they failed to make. The players they didn’t add, despite considerable need at several key positions.

There were a couple of head-scratchers among the players they did add. First and foremost, giving running back Kenyan Drake $11 million despite sharing a backfield with Pro Bowl first-round pick Josh Jacobs. And then there was the logic in going seven deep at three-tech defensive tackle.

Again, these moves seemed strange mostly because of the expectations they would be focusing on some other positions. And, yes, there is still the draft, but free agency, at the very least, should provide insurance to keep the team from reaching for need in the draft or in case the players you want aren’t on the board when they pick. But that’s where they are now.

With that in mind, these are my five worst ‘moves’ by the Raiders.

1. Not adding a cornerback

Cutting Lamarcus Joyner was expected. He was the highest-paid defense by a wide margin and was never what they hoped he’d be as their starting nickel corner. His release left a gaping hole at a crucial position. In addition, they needed competition and depth on the outside.

The Raiders’ only move at the position this offseason was to re-sign Nevin Lawson. The veteran cornerback without an interception over his entire NFL career was not exactly in demand. And currently, the slot corner job falls to him or 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson who played a total of 35 snaps on defense last season as they attempt to transition him to the position.

Meanwhile, a deep group of free-agent cornerbacks found homes elsewhere including some very good options like Desmond King, Troy Hill, Mike Hilton, and Quinton Dunbar.

2. Not adding a safety

Safety was nearly as deep as cornerback in terms of very good players on the market. Including the likes of Anthony Harris, Marcus Williams, John Johnson, and Xavier Woods. There are still a couple of decent options out there in Malik Hooker and Tre Boston, but if the Raiders were really interested in signing one of them, they’d probably have done it by now.

As it stands, they have three safeties on the roster. Johnathan Abram will start at strong safety and with the current personnel Jeff Heath would be the starting free safety. After that there’s just special teamer Dallin Leavitt.

Could Heath step up and be the starter? Sure. He started in Dallas. Primarily at strong safety. Signing a starter or at the very least, competition to start at free safety would have been smart. So, now they must hope to find an NFL-ready talent in the draft.

3. Not adding a right tackle

Trent Brown’s considerable salary and lack of work ethic got him sent back to New England for swaps of 2022 draft picks. And the Raiders didn’t immediately add anyone to replace him. Again, yes, the draft could potentially be a place to get a tackle, but even if they do draft one high, a swing tackle is needed. Then the rookie could compete with the veteran with the winner starting and the other as valuable depth.

As of right now, the best option to start at right tackle is Denzelle Good, backed up by Brandon Parker. The problem is Good is also the best option to start at guard. That is the position he plays best. Adding an actual tackle gives them the best situation in terms of talent in the starting five and depth.

4. Not adding an X receiver

The first move the Raiders made this offseason was to release Tyrell Williams. He was signed two years ago to be the Raiders’ X receiver with the trade for Antonio Brown as the Z.

When Brown didn’t work out, and neither did any of the others they signed that season, they made Henry Ruggs III their top pick to be the Z. Then Williams was lost to injury and they inserted rookie third-round pick, Bryan Edwards, as the starter. That lasted three games and as he barely saw the field the rest of the season, catching just 11 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Edwards might break out. He might not. But right now, the 6-3 receiver is their only real option at X. There’s the 6-4 Marcell Ateman, but he’s never shown he can be a viable option.

The Raiders added two receivers in free agency, signing John Brown and Willie Snead. Both stand at 5-11, like Ruggs. Brown is another Z and Snead is a slot receiver. Brown will help push Ruggs while Hunter Renfrow is a proven starting slot receiver.

5. Not adding a nose tackle

As we’ve covered, the Raiders went kinda nuts at defensive tackle. But all of their additions play three-tech. They re-signed Johnathan Hankins, making him their lone nose tackle with any proven abilities. reserve/future signing Niles Scott is the only other nose tackle on the team.

Hankins is a solid starter. But even as an every-game starter, nose tackles tend to work in rotations. And right now they have no one with whom to rotate Hankins.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Patriots' first-round pick predictions

    Will the Patriots target a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft or look elsewhere? Here's what the experts are projecting for New England as April 29 nears.

  • Draft Wire’s latest 2-round mock is ideal for Jags

    This mock draft shows the team giving Trevor Lawrence a big-time target in the passing game while continuing to shore up the front seven.

  • BOJ Starts Central Bank Digital Currency Experiments

    The year-long Phase 1 will conduct experiments on basic functions of a CBDC.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Could Patriots trade with Falcons for No. 4 pick?

    The Atlanta Falcons reportedly are open to trading the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Tom E. Curran explores whether it's possible for the New England Patriots to get in on the action.

  • Bears coaches were ‘thrilled’ to land QB Andy Dalton in free agency

    The Bears signed veteran QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal in free agency. It came as a shock given Chicago’s pursuit of Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who the Bears were all-in on. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears coaches were “thrilled” with landing Dalton in free agency. I’m told inside the building there with the coaches, they are thrilled with the Dalton pick because when it came to free agency, they broke down all the potential starters, Jeremy Fowler via Bleacher Report

  • Buffalo Bills earn ‘B’ grade for work in free agency

    Bleacher Report recently handed out grades for work done in free agency and Buffalo’s consensus mark was a B. By comparison, the Bills did just as well as the rest of the AFC East, according to B/R. Buffalo re-signed several pieces of their roster, including offensive tackle Daryl Williams and linebacker Matt Milano. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game a year ago, with such a young roster didn't need too much tinkering

  • Sean Payton: Drew Brees retirement won’t fully hit until we do football work

    Saints head coach Sean Payton knew that the day would come when Drew Brees was no longer the team’s starting quarterback and moves for Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston in recent years were made with an eye on life after Brees. Brees announced his retirement last month, which set the wheels for succession in motion [more]

  • Devin Booker Just Left the Flirtiest Comment on Kendall Jenner's Instagram

    They're getting more and more open with their relationship!

  • NFL Draft 2021: Why Bears could land Fields, Lance or Jones

    The recent NFL draft tier rankings report shows that a top quarterback could be drafted later in the first round, giving the Bears a shot with the 20th pick.

  • Embiid scores 24 points in return, 76ers beat Timberwolves

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid was happy to be back on the court even if he wasn't thrilled with his game. Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in his return to the lineup, and Tobias Harris scored 32 to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Saturday night. Embiid missed the previous 10 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

  • Panthers WR D.J. Moore eyes a number change under Chiefs’ proposed new rule

    Good news: the Chiefs have proposed a rule change, which would expand on the numbers players can choose.

  • Prototypical Patriots: Which quarterbacks could team target in 2021 NFL Draft?

    Which quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft would fit best in New England? Phil Perry's "Prototypical Patriots" series continues with a look at the 2021 quarterback prospects who check the most boxes for head coach Bill Belichick.

  • Alex Smith could find a landing spot with the Houston Texans

    Former Washington QB Alex Smith could potentially find a home with the Houston Texans this offseason.

  • Sixers say Paul Reed not ready for more playing time, but he is learning

    The Philadelphia 76ers say that Paul Reed is not yet ready for extensive playing time just yet.

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ at 10: HBO Sets Monthlong Iron Anniversary Plans

    HBO has announced the launch of The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the series premiere of “Game of Thrones.” Included in the celebration are an interactive “Game of Thrones” spotlight page on HBO Max (which is live now), as well as a “Game of Thrones” “MaraThrone” of all episodes […]

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sammy Watkins: I had my best times playing for Greg Roman

    During a press conference on Monday, wide receiver Sammy Watkins said that it is time for the world to see the best of him and that he believes he’s capable of providing that kind of performance in his first season with the Ravens. Watkins’ best statistical seasons came in his first two years in the [more]

  • 5 Raiders looking to resurrect their careers in 2021

    Happy Easter, everyone. It's a day many celebration the resurrection of Jesus Christ. And since we cover the Raiders around here, we look at players rising their careers from the dead. And in the process hope to pull the team fortunes from the ...

  • Top stocks investors bought and sold in March

    JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade chief market strategist, joins Yahoo Finance live to discuss TD’s latest Investor Movement Index (IMX) which showed big-name volatility pushed the score higher in March, as well as the biggest names that were bought and sold.

  • Falcons trade down for defensive help in PFF’s new mock draft

    On Monday, it was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Atlanta Falcons have been in "exploratory talks" to potentially trade out of the No. 4 pick, but that shouldn't surprise anyone considering the team's lack of roster depth.