'There are worse times to play Liverpool'

BBC Radio Suffolk's Tractor Social podcast assessed Ipswich Town's Premier League fixture schedule, with the first two matches of the season against probable title contenders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City.

Connor Bennett said: "Immediately when I saw the fixture list I was like 'yikes', but the more you think about it, I think the script writes itself.

"It's Arne Slot's first game [as Liverpool manager] and the players are going to be coming back late from international duty, and a massive party atmosphere at Portman Road.

"When Brentford came up and battered Arsenal on the opening day [in August 2021], it was crazy. It's going to be like that, I can really see it. I'm more confident now I've had 24 hours to think about it that we can get a result. Manchester City, very much less so!"

Graeme McLoughlin added: "All of the predictions from people outside of Suffolk will be that they get zero points from those first two games. If you can get one point from one of those games, that's a bonus.

"Is it good to get them out of the way? Given Liverpool's transition, there are worse times to play them through the season. Other than playing them off the back of a long trip away in Europe, I think it's the best time."

