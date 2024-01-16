Advertisement

Worse loss this weekend Eagles or Cowboys? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss which NFC East team had the more disappointing loss in the Wild Card round, Philadelphia or Dallas? Plus, the guys wonder about Nick Sirianni’s job security as Eagles head coach. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.