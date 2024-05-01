'Worrying times for St Johnstone - and you'd fear for them in play-offs'

[BBC]

It now looks a straight fight between St Johnstone and Ross County for the relegation play-off place.

It’s difficult to predict, but from what I’ve seen of County, they have a bit about them. They have a goal threat, they’ve got patterns of play, and Don Cowie has done an unbelievable job to turn around what was a toxic environment when Derek Adams walked out.

There’s a bit of positivity at County – even after the weekend defeat by Livingston – but I’m not sure the same can be said for St Johnstone.

The style of football under Craig Levein is dire. It inspires no positivity and is inherently negative. It might get the odd result here and there, but do folk want to be involved in that?

It’s worrying times for St Johnstone. Their form is not great at all, I don’t see a massive goal threat, and three of their last four games are away, whereas County have three at home.

County’s only away game is at McDiarmid Park – that’s a huge one.

St Johnstone just look flat. And you would fear for them in the play-offs.

Michael Stewart was speaking to BBC Sport Scotland's Martin Watt