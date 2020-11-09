'I worry what he could do to the place': Ian Woosnam fears for future of golf if Bryson DeChambeau destroys Augusta

For the first time in 33 years, Ian Woosnam is not here for the Masters and while the former champion says he will “feel like a child denied his sweets”, he fears his sport could be left with a bitter-sweet taste by Sunday evening.
“I am honestly worried what Bryson DeChambeau could do to the place,” Woosnam told The Telegraph. “It might be amazing to watch him hitting it these distances, but I don’t think it is good for the game.
"I’m also concerned that swinging it this hard is not good for the modern player. It could be a situation where it's a five-year window and then basically you're burnt out after that.
“If DeChambeau does take Augusta apart then I wouldn’t be surprised if the Masters bring out a tournament ball for their future events. They have the power to do it.”
'Power' has plainly been the buzzword in the build-up to the 84th Masters tournament. DeChambeau’s bludgeoning display in winning the US Open at Winged Foot in September was labelled a revolutionary performance as he bashed down the theory that it was impossible to conquer the supposedly treacherous New York layout through distance.
And with DeChambeau having taken off the ensuing six weeks to develop even more length, with a 48-inch driver and a 403-yard drive on the fly in practice, Woosnam, 62, believes Augusta could be there for the taking.
“People are saying it could be like what Tiger Woods did there in 1997, but it could be even more so, I reckon,” Woosnam said. "Think about it - Bryson could have just a sand-iron to the first, a nine-iron with his second to the [par-five] second, drive the [par-four] third with a three-wood.
“At the 13th, if he launches it over those trees, we could see a pro actually taking a sand-wedge with his second to a par five. The course is 7,400 yards, but it could be like 6,200 yards for him.
“What would Augusta think about that? There have been all the reports about a new tee on the 13th [after the club purchased the land behind], but there’s a whisper that they’ve delayed putting it in because the ball might be changed. And I think it’s going to have to be the ball that golf changes as they won't do anything [to the rest of the equipment] because of the manufacturers.”
Woosnam is in a growing lobby - also including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player - that believes “bifurcation” is the best solution. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and US Golf Association, published a survey earlier this year expressing concern about the distance issue and hinted that the notion of enforcing different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table.
“Let the manufacturers sell what they like to the amateurs, but the pros use something else,” Woosnam said. “Otherwise, what are we going to do with great golf courses? You can't just keep expanding them because there isn’t that much land and it is not environmentally right, is it? And Winged Foot showed that with the way they can launch these balls out of the rough, that’s not much of a defence either. You've got to build courses for the members, not for the pros, because they only play every now and again on them.
“How can you put someone like DeChambeau on any lay-out you’d call average or even tough? He'd absolutely destroy it. And it’s not going to stop. I have a bad back and I’m longer now than I was in my prime. Crazy.
"But back then, with the balata ball there was far less margin for error. It was like kicking one of them light footballs on the beach - if you don't get it right, it goes all over the place.
“With these balls, it seems the harder you hit it, the straighter it goes and that’s why DeChambeau has realised that the game is now all about how fast you can swing it.
“Look, I’m not saying it’s not impressive, because it is, and he’s obviously put so much analysis and work into this. Good luck to him. But what about the professional game as a spectacle, what about shot-making and imagination?
“You need the game to have more feel. There was nothing better than watching Tom Watson. Tiger uses a softer ball than anybody else so he can still shape shots and that’s why I’d love to see him win again. Because he is an artist and I know what he had to go through with his back to come back.”
Of course, that is an issue that is close to Woosnam’s heart. He has spent the last three decades battling ankylosing spondylitis, a rheumatic disease that can cause his vertebrae to lock. The agony was so acute during last year’s tournament that it led to him announcing his Masters retirement. But an operation in January has provided hope that he can return in April to play on the 30th anniversary of his victory.
“I do worry about these guys and the next generation that might try to emulate them as I wouldn’t wish the pain I’ve gone through on my worst enemy, but I will miss not being there hugely this year and will watch as much of it as I can on TV here in Jersey,” he said.
“I care because it’s a tournament and a venue that is very dear to my heart and if it wasn’t for the coronavirus, I would have travelled over just to attend Tiger’s Champions Dinner. But it’s only five months until the next one and I’d love to tee it up.”
Perhaps Woosnam will, but tee it up using which ball? This Augusta week could yet prove to be historic not merely because of its date.