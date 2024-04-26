Should we worry about the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat?

In the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Boston Celtics dominated their opponents at historic levels, thanks in large part to devastating attacks from beyond the arc. But in Game 2 of their series with the Miami Heat in the 2024 Eastern Conference NBA Playoffs, the Celtics went cold from deep while Miami flipped the 3-point script on them.

How much is hot shooting luck on the part of the Heat? And how much should we blame Boston’s poor perimeter defense? And what will the Celtics do to right the ship in Game 3 of the series, played at Miami’s Kasey Center?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning welcomes Brian Barrett from The Ringer to discuss Celtics vs. Heat Game 2 and how Miami dominated Boston from behind the 3-point line. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire