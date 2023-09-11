How worrisome is Saquon Barkley's lack of Week 1 production? 'NFL Fantasy Live'
"NFL Fantasy Live" discusses New York Jets running back Saquon Barkley.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.
Barkley didn't get the long-term contract extension he sought this offseason, and faces a running back in a similar boat in Sunday night's marquee season opener.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
