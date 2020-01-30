What worries Takeo Spikes about 49ers in Super Bowl 54 against Chiefs

It's the unstoppable force against the immovable object.

That's the matchup everybody is going to be watching in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs own one of the best offenses in the NFL, but they will face the 49ers, who have the second-best defense in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Former 49ers linebacker Takeo Spikes spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelli Johnson on Wednesday, and explained why he's focused on Robert Saleh's defense.

"I think it's important, and I do know this, from a game planning, strategic manner, I know they have the personnel to matchup," Spikes said on Radio Row. "Schematic-wise, when you look at their coaches, I don't worry about that. The thing I worry about is this 49ers team has to come out early and establish themselves on both sides of the ball, meaning defensively, you can't allow your offense to step on the field and the score is 14-0. When you look at the Kansas City Chiefs, two weeks in a row when they played, they started slow. I know Patrick Mahomes, he can do anything, but he only can do that if he has time."

[RELATED: Tevin Coleman limited in practice]

It's Spikes' belief in the 49ers' defensive unit that has him picking his former team to win their sixth Super Bowl.

"That's why I like the 49ers in this match," Spikes said. "Because I think of time of possession, they control the clock and they are productive, they are able to score off of having sustainable drives, so I like the Niners."

You can watch the full interview with Spikes at the top of this article.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





What worries Takeo Spikes about 49ers in Super Bowl 54 against Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area