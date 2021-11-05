Worried about Terry Rozier’s slow start? He’s not and here’s why

On the opposite end of the Golden 1 Center court from where two rookies and a third-year player were practicing with some assistant coaches, Terry Rozier kept working up a lather.

The Charlotte Hornets’ main team session had long wrapped up and just about everyone else was already in chill mode, preparing to take it down a couple of notches and head to their hotel rooms. The only thing Rozier had on his mind, though, was refining his craft.

Tirelessly, he hoisted jumpers. Tossed in layups. Stroked free throws.

Way too many to keep counting.

“It’s a new day,” Rozier said. “Just trying to forget about (Wednesday) night. I’m definitely a prideful person, competitive, don’t like when I’m not out there helping my teammates. But part of being a professional is you’ve just got to move on. So that will come with it. That’s why I’m out here on the court, still getting up extra shots. So I’ll be all right.”

Rozier had his lowest offensive output of the season in the Hornets’ loss to Golden State, posting just 5 points and making 2 of 12 attempts. That was one point less than his total in his season debut in Cleveland, when his sprained right ankle clearly wasn’t completely healed and he wound up missing the next four games.

“It just happens,” Rozier said. “It’s basketball. I look at it like this: The world is full of overreactors. I could have two great, good games the next two games and everybody will forget about it and now, ‘Terry is the savior of our team.’ That’s just how it goes. I’m not worried about this s---. I just keep staying in.”

Rozier’s coach has zero concerns he’ll snap out of his funk.

“He’s a worker,” James Borrego said. “He’s a worker. Terry is here because of his work. He put the work in. He finds his confidence in his work and I’m not surprised he’s the last one to leave the gym. And he’s just going to work himself back into top-tier form. So I never worry about Terry.”

When Rozier was sidelined, the Hornets went 3-2. Logic suggested that success would be extended somewhat once Rozier was back in the mix But since his return, they are 1-2. He’s shooting 32.7% overall and 31% from 3-point range leading into Friday’s game against Sacramento (4-4).

Borrego chalks it up to a preseason filled with injuries and individuals also being out due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Remember, Rozier’s injury came when he stepped on a teammate’s foot during the first practice on Oct. 16 leading into the regular season.

“We knew this was going to be complicated on some level,” he said. “We are trying to integrate a number of playmakers, scorers into our system and it’s just going to take some time to iron this thing out. But I’m confident. They’ve all bought in, they all want to get better, they all want to win.

“It’s just about finding the right combination and I believe we will find that here in the very near future. We’ve just got to work ourselves through it. But I’m confident in Terry, this team is confident in Terry. I expect him to get back to that top-tiered form that we know he has.”

So does Rozier. He intends on it. The extra shooting drills are all a part of his method to ensure that happens. Never one to be satisfied, he is constantly on the hardwood and forever fueled by the doubters.

“That’s just how it goes,” Rozier said. “I’ve just seen it 24/7. ‘Terry is this.’ ‘Aw, we love him.’ I don’t worry about that. I try to do what I can for this team and stay in it. It’s a long season. Long season. I’ve played four games. I’ve got 70 games left. So I’m not worried about nothing.

“My mental will never leave me. That’s why I’m in this position where I’m at. I’ve been through way tougher s--- than this. Way tougher. We’re talking about two games. A game. It’s nothing.”