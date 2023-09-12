Should we be worried about the Bengals and Ravens after disappointing Week 1? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens hop on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show to discuss disappointing showing from both the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens offenses in Week 1, and debate if fantasy managers should be worried about them going forward.

Video Transcript

MATT HARMON: I am 0% panicked about the Bengals. I don't know about you, but I'm at zero, zero on the panic meter here for the Cincinnati Bengals. One, they start slow every year. So do all the damn teams that don't play anybody in preseason. A lot of them start slow. Their quarterback has missed a lot of time. And most importantly, and can I just say this?

Like sometimes, if you're sitting here after week one, and you're panicked about an offense that didn't play well, please remember that the defensive players are paid, too. And I want you to go back and watch that game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. And I don't know how you can't come away with, damn, the Browns defense under Jim Schwartz, a new defensive coordinator, just played extremely well.

ANDY BEHRENS: If you're worried about Joe Burrow having some big days going forward, I'm at the front of the line to trade for him. I'm at the front of the line to trade for Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Like, they're great. They're not your, they are surely not your biggest problem. They may have been your biggest week one problem in terms of scoring, but they are not your biggest problem going forward.

MATT HARMON: I try not to overreact to things too much from week one. But I would almost say the Ravens offense overall. I don't have any Zay Flowers shares, but he looked like the only one to be excited about. But it is worth noting, this team that just has some of the worst injury luck in the NFL. JK Dobbins, of course, I mean awful, awful. I feel so bad for him. Torn Achilles, he's out for the season. I don't know, Andy, where are you at with the Ravens offense and maybe the Ravens overall, coming out of week one?

ANDY BEHRENS: The presumptive lack of respect for the running game, whatever it looks like next week. It's probably going to be some combination of Justice Hill, Gus Edwards. Melvin Gordon probably comes off the practice squad, right? There's still a bunch of free agents available. It's probably not going to be Jonathan Taylor next week, right? But it's going to be a couple of rogues behind an offensive line that's going to be really banged up. So I will acknowledge that that is a concern.

I was shocked at the number of people who actually can't, like fantasy managers who came out of week one worried about Lamar. And I guess some of that is relative to expectations because you saw Houston, and you were kind of licking your lips. And you were like, oh man, Lamar has a chance. I thought Lamar had a chance to be QB1 in a pretty favorable match-up. It just happened that the touchdowns went to running backs.

If I were a Ravens fan, and I am somebody who has a fair amount of Lamar Jackson, you can also look at that game and say, wow, however, however good I thought Zay Flowers was, he looks like he might be a star, like not just good, but like Pro Bowl good immediately.