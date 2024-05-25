Worrell 1000 race ends in VB to kickoff Memorial Day weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The start of Memorial Day weekend brought an amazing event to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Sailors from around the world ended an almost two-week-long journey on the sand for the Worrell 1000 Race.

The race was born from a bar bet between brothers Michael and Chris Worrell in Virginia Beach in 1974.

They wanted to see who could sail from the city all the way down to Florida.

Neither one was able to complete the journey, but 50 years later, the destinations are reversed. Sailors started the 1,000-mile race in Hollywood, Florida and crossed the finish line in Virginia Beach.

John Williams, principal race officer, told 10 On Your Side that what the competitors did was no small feat.

“So, it becomes a real test of your equipment, your boat, how well you’ve prepared the boat and how well you’ve prepared yourself both physically and mentally because it is a grueling race,” Williams said.

Team Australia took home first place.

One of the winners, Max Puttman, said coming in first was almost unimaginable.

“Absolutely stoked, can’t really believe it,” Puttman said. “This is our first time doing this event, so it’s a bit of a shock for us and for everyone around us. Kind of sad it’s over because we were having such a good time, but stoked that we came home in first place.”

He reminisced about a moment during the hard journey that he will never forget.

“Battling a 50-knot squall around Cape Canaveral was something that’ll stick with me for a while, holding on for dear life, waiting for the boat to just flip over with the wind,” Puttman said.

While waiting for the first round of sailboats to pull in, Michael Worrell’s wife, Mendy, got emotional as she thought about how far the event has come.

“It was the last leg, and those sailors were just so excited and many of them knew Michael,” Mendy Worrell said, “and so they came back to sail again and brought their sons and other younger people to sail. It was just wonderful. It just breaks my heart.”

The next race will be held in 2026.

