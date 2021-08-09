Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital's long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for its long-only equity strategy, while its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index, by comparison returned 15.25% over the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Worm Capital, the fund mentioned Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and discussed its stance on the firm. Tesla, Inc. is a Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, that currently has a $692.1 billion market capitalization. TSLA delivered a -0.93% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 140.62%. The stock closed at $699.10 per share on August 06, 2021.

Here is what Worm Capital has to say about Tesla, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Tesla underperformed in the quarter, but we maintain our high conviction in the long-term thesis on each business model. Much like art or writing, investment research is a continuous process—it never really ends. Prices can move in either direction in any given quarter, but our advantage often comes from knowing the businesses so well that short-term fluctuations in pricing shouldn’t affect our decision-making. On high conviction positions, this patience is often rewarded, which is why research is so valuable to our process... ..Tesla is in a class of its own. What many in the market seem to (still) not understand is that Tesla is not a car company so much as a complex manufacturing firm—with significant recurring software potential—growing, in our view, at a targeted rate of 50-100% YoY over the next several years. Unlike any other automotive firm in existence today, Tesla alone is a vertically integrated hardware and software business developing state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques that will revolutionize the auto industry (i.e. its Giga Presses, 4680 cells, etc.). It is a generational company and we anticipate it will eventually be the largest company in the world. Many of the conventional narratives around competition displacing Tesla’s lead are fundamentally flawed, and the many headlines surrounding Tesla’s approach to autonomy are frustratingly superficial. (As an aside, we highly recommend watching Andrej Karpathy’s, Tesla’s head of AI, his recent presentation from June: “Tesla details its self-driving Supercomputer that will bring in the Dojo era”)"

Based on our calculations, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TSLA was in 62 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a 3.98% return in the past 3 months.

