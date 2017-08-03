Worley pitches 7 innings to help Marlins beat Nationals 7-0

Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a double by Giancarlo Stanton during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- Vance Worley pitched seven innings and faced the minimum number of batters to earn his first victory since May 2016, helping the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday.

Worley (1-2) allowed only two hits, and both baserunners were erased on double play grounders hit by Bryce Harper. Worley lowered his ERA from 6.42 to 5.31 while facing the highest-scoring team in the National League.

Dee Gordon tripled, singled twice, scored three times, drove in a run, stole two bases and made an acrobatic defensive play. Gordon extended his hitting streak to 13 games, matching his career high.

Teammates Christian Yelich and Derek Dietrich hit two-run homers. Right fielder Giancarlo Stanton leaped at the wall to rob Brian Goodwin of a home run for the final out to preserve a four-hit shutout.

By taking the rubber game of the three-game set, the Marlins have won four consecutive series for the first time since late 2015. They're still 12 games behind the NL East-leading Nationals, however.

