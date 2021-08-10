Worldwide Prosthetic Heart Valve Industry to 2026 - Rising Cases of Valvular Heart Diseases are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prosthetic Heart Valve Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prosthetic heart valve market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period to reach US$9.487 billion by 2026, from US$5.657 billion in 2019. Prosthetic heart valves are an artificial valve that is implanted in the human heart in place of valves that are improperly functioning or are not functioning at all. These valves are either damaged or disease-ridden and hinder the functioning of the heart, causing health issues or risk of loss of life.

Rising cases of valvular heart diseases coupled with other cardiovascular diseases are leading to a rise in the adoption of heart valves, and hence driving the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement in medication and treatment has increased awareness among patients regarding the diagnosis, treatments, and alternatives available, increasing the market prospects. Moreover, favorable government regulation resulting in better healthcare infrastructure will considerably encourage market development during the forecasted period. However, surging medical expenses and chances of complications will constrain the market size.

This report segments the prosthetic heart market based on type, user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented as mechanical heart valves and tissue heart valves. By user, the prosthetic heart valve market is distinguished as hospitals and clinics, research and laboratories, and others.

Mechanical heart valves have better market standing and are projected to hold a dominating share in the prosthetic heart valve industry.

By type, the mechanical heart valve is estimated to hold a dominating share during the forecasted period. Mechanical heart valves are carbon-based and have the capability of lasting a patient's lifetime. These valves are made from carbon leaflets which result in excellent blood flow performance. However, mechanical heart valves suffer from the abounding requirements for blood thinner therapy, which will last the patients' lifetime, reducing bleeding and clotting.

Tissue heart valves, on the other hand, are harvested from pigs' or cow's hearts. The tissues collected are treated and neutralized for better body adaption. However, this biological formation of the heart valve is equally prone to disease and has limited reliability. The tissues wear out after some time and require replacement. Moreover, these valves are less suitable for patients above 65 years of age.

Data from a study conducted by CyroLife Inc. shows that the cumulative survival chances, after 15 years, are greater for a person with a mechanical heart valve than with a biological or tissue heart valve. While the study finds that tissue heart valves are effective in patients aged 40 to 49 years, mechanical heart valves are reliable in patients age 50 or above. However, the probability of death is lower in the case of patients with mechanical heart valves than those with tissue valves in both categories of age group. Observing the greater and fruitful results of mechanical valves, it is hence anticipated that these valves will dominate the market during the forecasted period, increasing their market share with rising innovation in the industry.

Geographical Outlook.

The report on prosthetic heart valves also covers detailed regional analysis, dividing the market into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The North American region is predicted to have a significant share of the market. Rising instances of cardiovascular diseases in the regions, especially in the US, will drive the industry's growth. Heart diseases are a leading cause of death in the US, causing 1 in every 4 deaths in the country. Citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 665,000 Americans die due to heart diseases in the US, which makes 1 person death every 36 seconds. The rising instances of cardiovascular diseases have raised concerns and government attention. Million Hearts is an initiative undertaken by the US government aiming to prevent more than 1 million heart-linked deaths and strokes within 5 years. It is estimated that prosthetic heart valves will have a significant role in fulfilling the aim, increasing the industry prospects.

The Asia Pacific region showcases robust growth potential with rising health awareness and government expenditure on improving health infrastructure. The Union Budget of 2020-21 in India saw a surge in spending on the healthcare sector, from 1.5% of GDP in the previous year to 1.8% of GDP in the budget. This allocation for the healthcare sector further increased by 10% in the budget for 2021-22. Increasing expenditure will drive the market for prosthetic heart valves significantly.

Key Developments

In June 2021, Corcym S.r.l acquired LivaNova heart valve business to expand its portfolio of heart disease solutions. Through this acquisition, Crocym aims to enter the market for heart care and increase its market share in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on Prosthetic Heart Valve Market.

The coronavirus pandemic says a surge in cases of cardiovascular and heart diseases. A report by the American College of Cardiology states that from January to June 2020, 397.042 cardiovascular linked deaths occurred in the US. However, a significant fall in demand for prosthetic heart valves was observed as patients reduced hospital visits, checkups, and operations owing to fear of getting infected.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.4. The threat of New Entrants
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Mechanical Heart Valve
5.3. Tissue Heart Valve

6. Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, by Users
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hospital and Clinics
6.3. Research Laboratories
6.4. Others

7. Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, by Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Germany
7.4.2. France
7.4.3. United Kingdom
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. Others
7.5. The Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.2. UAE
7.5.3. Israel
7.5.4. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. India
7.6.3. South Korea
7.6.4. Taiwan
7.6.5. Thailand
7.6.6. Indonesia
7.6.7. Japan
7.6.8. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative
8.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Boston Scientific Corporation
9.2. Edward Lifesceinces Corporation
9.3. Abbott
9.4. Medtronic
9.5. JenaValve Technology Inc.
9.6. Corcym S.r.l. (LinaNova PLC)
9.7. CyroLife Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoztdc

