Worldwide Express expands NASCAR presence and becomes Official Logistics Partner

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — NASCAR announced today a new multiyear partnership with leading full-service logistics partner Worldwide Express, naming the company the “Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR.” The news comes on the day of Worldwide Express‘ entitlement race, the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway.

Since becoming a primary team sponsor earlier this year, Worldwide Express has expanded its presence in NASCAR, signing on as the entitlement sponsor for this weekend‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, announced earlier this summer. In addition to the NASCAR Official Partnership, Worldwide Express has also been designated the “Official Logistics Partner of Richmond Raceway.”

“As a full-service logistics provider, Worldwide Express knows the amount of hard work and dedication our teams, tracks and employees put into each race weekend,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR. “Our sport is always on the go, so we‘re thrilled to welcome a company like Worldwide Express who knows what it takes to deliver a winning race weekend to our fans.”

Worldwide Express and its sister brands, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, began partnerships earlier this year with NASCAR teams Trackhouse Racing and Niece Motorsports, with the company serving as a primary sponsor for both teams.

“We are incredibly excited to build on our successful involvement in NASCAR at the team and race level to now serve as the Official Logistics Partner for NASCAR as well as for Richmond Raceway,” said Worldwide Express President Rob Rose. “We are uniquely suited to help manage the logistical complexity that NASCAR and its teams deal with each week to host and compete in world-class races. We look forward to partnering with NASCAR to deliver exhilarating race weekends over the coming years.”

Founded in 1992, the Worldwide Express family of brands has become a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider and the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in North America, with customers spanning from SMBs to the Fortune 100. More than 115,000 shippers benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains thanks to the company‘s market-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services, which are driven by proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities. To learn more about Worldwide Express, visit wwex.com and for more information on Worldwide Express Racing, visit www.wwexracing.com.