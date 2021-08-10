Worldwide Enterprise Information Management Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the enterprise information management market and it is poised to grow by $67.54 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report on enterprise information management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for digitalization, the adoption of information as an asset for process optimization and productivity, and intensive growth of unstructured data across verticals worldwide.



The enterprise information management market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the digital transformation to extend the scope of EIM as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise information management market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in penetration of cloud deployment model and continuously evolving regulatory standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on enterprise information management market covers the following areas:

Enterprise information management market sizing

Enterprise information management market forecast

Enterprise information management market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise information management market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the enterprise information management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





