Worldwide Dental Impression Systems Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Impression Systems Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dental Impression Systems market is expected to grow with an estimated CAGR of 7.2%, over the forecast period.

COVID 19 is having a major impact on the medical industry. The rate of weekly visits to a dentist in the United States was 33% lower from March through August 2020, when compared to 2019 according to the Journal of the American Medical Association, published in 2021. The access is restricted to essential care only, as the total healthcare providers are engaged with COVID 19, and the temporary closure of dental clinics has drastically reduced dental visits. Even the treatment proximity to infected patients with COVID 19 is a challenge for dentists. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States government has reduced Medicaid dental coverage considering the fiscal conditions. These factors have a lead severe impact on dental impression systems manufacturers and their supply chain.

The major factors responsible for the growth of the studied market include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry is generally used to any dental work that improves the appearance of teeth, gums and/or bite. According to World Health Organization (2020), oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people and over 530 million children suffered from caries of primary teeth. In 2019, facts about oral health given by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that more than 1in 4 adults in the United States have untreated tooth decay, Oral cancers are most common in adults who are older than 55 years. A report published in June 2020 at Journal of Public Health and Emergency on periodontal disease stated that periodontal disease is the 12th more prevalent pathology around the world, risk of prevalence and incidence of this disease is 13% more higher in woman and 67% higher in older people aged 65 and above. Along with this the rise in demand for medical tourism considering the benefits of better treatment at best price especially in developing countries is also a major factor for dental impression systems market. Hence, owing to above mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Key Market Trends

The Intraoral Scanners Segment is Expected to Grow Over the Forecast Period

Intraoral scanners are used for capturing direct optical impressions in dentistry. To avoid the final restoration issues, it is much needed to reproduce the intraoral condition as accurately as possible. Making an impression then is considered to be uncomfortable for the patient and time-consuming for clinicians, but with advancements in technology such as computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) things got better in shape. A 2020 study, 'comparing the accuracy of six intraoral scanners (Trios, iTero, Planmeca Emerald, Cerec Omnicam, Primescan, and Virtuo Vivo) on prepared teeth and the effect of the scanning sequence' concluded that the accuracy of digital impressions varies depending on the intraoral scanner (IOS) and scanning sequence used. Among the six intraoral scanners (IOSs) the highest accuracy was recorded with Primescan, while the most deviation was showed by Emerald in accuracy for single crown preparations.

Some of the commercially available intraoral scanners are CEREC AC with Bluecam and CEREC 3D Service Pack Version 3.85; Lava Chairside Oral Scanner C.O.S. and Lava Software Version 3.0; iTero and iTero software Version 4.0. According to a study on the accuracy of intraoral scans for primary impressions of edentulous jaws published in Feb 2020, the intraoral scanners i500, Trios 3 and CEREC Primescan scanners showed good precision and also used to obtain digital data to make individual trays and diagnostic dentures which helps in reducing cracks when sending impression from clinics to laboratories. The above conditions show that the market is carved in a positive direction and promising growth rate for the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period.

North America holds the major market share in the dental impression systems market, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, rising burden of dental disease and growing technological advancement in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAround 64.9% of adults aged 18 and above had dental visits in the year 2019 in the United States. Futhermore, companies are also focusing on launch of new product in the region. For insTance, In January 2021, Carestream Dental LLC. Introduced CS ScanFlow v1.0.3 which reduced the steps in the scanning process, protected data, and made patient engagement easier. CS ScanFlow is the advanced software that powers the CS 3700 intraoral scanner and is also available for the CS 3600 intraoral scanner.

According to Canada, health fact sheets, around 74.7% of Canadians have visited dentists in 2018, almost 2/3rd of Canadians (64.6%) have dental insurance to cover their expenses. General oral health care is not a part of the Canada health act. but, they have several government programs to look into dental issues such as dental coverage by British Columbia state. These factors strongly pave the path for the dental impression systems market positively.

Competitive Landscape

The Dental Impression Systems market is moderately competitive with several players across the globe. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising patient awareness levels and high prevalence of dental disorders, many regional players are expected to be part of the dental Impression Systems market over the forecast period. Some of the major players of the market are Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, 3M, Parkell, Inc., Zest Dental Solutions, etc

