Reuters

BREST, France (Reuters) -Prosecutors in the trial of a roadside spectator who caused a huge crash on the first stage of the Tour de France in June called on Thursday for a four-month suspended jail sentence, a lawyer for the riders' union said. The court will rule on the case on Dec. 9, lawyer Romuald Palao, who represents the Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA), which is party to the trial, told reporters after a hearing in the French city of Brest.