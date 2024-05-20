World's best: Ukrainian boxer Usyk tops The Ring's P4P rankings

Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world (21-0, 14 KOs), has topped the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings after his victory over Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs).

Source: a rating by The Ring

Details: The Ukrainian surpassed the undisputed super bantamweight champion, Japan's Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), and the WBC, WBO, and WBA welterweight champion, Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs).

The Ring's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings:

(3) Oleksandr Usyk (1) Naoya Inoue (2) Terence Crawford (4) Saul Alvarez (5) Artur Beterbiev (6) Dmitry Bivol (7) Errol Spence (8) Gervonta Davis (9) Jesse Rodriguez (10) Junto Nakatani

Background: Fury landed more punches, but Usyk was more accurate. After the fight, Oleksandr immediately went to the hospital, but then returned to the arena to answer journalists' questions. At the end of the press conference, the newly-crowned absolute champion couldn't hold back tears when he mentioned his late father.

Support UP or become our patron!