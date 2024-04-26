World Wide Technology stays on as track sponsor in Madison, IL

The racing at World Wide Technology raceway in Madison, Illinois will continue under that title sponsorship for another five years. World Wide Technology has been the track’s sponsor the last five years. The track and the races have grown in the five years. Nascar cup racing, Nascar truck racing, Indycar racing and NHRA all have events at the track every year. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve with the big announcement today.

